Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of a New Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.



The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 70, representing 37.87% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(b)1 to 1(j), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nine nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee Vote type Voted % Mark Learmonth For 7,231,617 99.80% Against 14,662 0.20% Abstain 19,783 - Steven Curtis For 5,913,726 81.61% Against 1,332,550 18.39% Abstain 19,786 - John Kelly For 7,149,448 98.67% Against 96,510 1.33% Abstain 20,104 - Johan Holtzhausen For 7,147,571 98.72% Against 92,674 1.28% Abstain 25,817 - Dana Roets For 6,291,771 89.84% Against 711,440 10.16% Abstain 262,851 - Nick Clarke For 7,152,756 98.79% Against 87,515 1.21% Abstain 25,791 - Geralda Wildschutt For 7,173,942 99.08% Against 66,606 0.92% Abstain 25,514 - Gordon Wylie For 7,186,216 99.25% Against 53,959 0.75% Abstain 25,887 - Victor Gapare For 7,215,737 99.76% Against 17,636 0.24% Abstain 32,689 -

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and

Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and Wildschutt were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 27, 2023 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

Mr Kelly, who was acting as interim chairman of the board of directors (“Chairman”) following the retirement of Mr Leigh Wilson on May 4, 2023, was appointed as Chairman at a meeting of the board immediately following the AGM. Given the Company’s policy that the Chairman shall not be a member of the Audit Committee, another independent non-executive director, Mr Gordon Wylie, was appointed to the Audit Committee in his place.

