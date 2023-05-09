Epazz is Filing a Series of Artificial Intelligence Patents for Its Drone Technology and Battery Technology

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is in the process of filing a series of artificial intelligence (AI) patents for its drone technology . The company has already received two patents for its drone technology, and two other patents are under review with the US Patent Office. The company has also filed for international patents.



The company has developed a new process for increasing the flight time of its holdings, ZenaDrone 1000, which innovatively provide an opportunity to file for new patents. Furthermore, the process requires a custom battery management system that uses AI to monitor and analyze the fight characteristics of the ZenaDrone 1000.

ZenaDrone 1000 is a heavy lift drone requiring special configuration. Epazz uses AI to track current flights and analyze previous flights to understand how to improve the drone’s flight times.

CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, said, “We are pushing our drone technology to the next level with artificial intelligence, and we need to protect our intellectual property.”

The ZenaDrone 1000 team will use predictive AI analytics and predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources — to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology, and it uses techniques including machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics, and data mining.

Epazz will prioritize upgrading the ZenaDrone 1000’s AI technology to increase its global reach across industries.

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology, which uses machine learning software and AI. ZenaDrone Inc. began with the goal of revolutionizing the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent and multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate companies, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications that organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (a room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

This safe harbor statement is made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue” (or the negatives thereof), or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from predicted results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results might differ materially from those suggested by such statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its over-the-counter market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of its operations, and the risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161