Dual Fuel Engine Market Size to Register USD 2.87 billion, with a CAGR of 10.20% by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dual Fuel Engine Market Overview

In order to run, dual fuel engines systems concurrently burn both natural gas and diesel or gasoline. Natural gas is the fuel that is utilized the most out of the two (it makes up 90% of the total fuel mix). Diesel just acts as a pressure-activated spark plug that ignites the compressed gas and air combination. While using natural gas provides lower running costs and fewer emissions, continuing to utilize diesel ensures that the fuel, its compression ratio, and related efficiency are maintained.

Competitive Dynamics:

The major dual fuel engine manufacturers are creating cutting-edge technology, working with clients to deliver specialized solutions, and highlighting the advantages of utilizing cleaner fuels for the environment. These companies can help the market for marine dual-fuel engines grow. Key market developments include new launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration with other firms. Players are also engaging in strategic initiatives for extending their worldwide footprint.

Key Companies in the Dual Fuel Engine market include

Anglo Belgian Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG

Kubota Corp.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Wartsila Corp.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Woodward Inc.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Among others.





Dual Fuel Engine Market USP:

Market Drivers

Stricter government restrictions and an increase in the usage of LNG-powered ships are the main factors boosting industry expansion. One of the key reasons propelling growth in the dual-fuel engine industry is the strict NOx emission laws. Diesel emissions harm the environment, especially the air we breathe. This problem was the main subject of recent environmental studies, which caused the legislation governing diesel emissions to change. Diesel engine producers must make sure that their products are high-performing and compatible with strict emission requirements in response to the rising awareness of emission laws. The Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled gas generators not only function effectively in the freezing conditions of PNG, but they also come with a digital monitoring system that enables users to remotely monitor the generator's functioning and critical data in real time from nearly anywhere.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 2558.2 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 26.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increased awareness of emission regulations Key Market Dynamics Rising usage of Ammonia gas as an alternative to natural gas in dual-fuel engines





Market Limitations

During the projected period, efficiency issues will provide a significant challenge to the dual fuel engine industry. Different kinds of fuels are utilized to power dual fuel engines due to their growing popularity. Natural gas substitutes include hydrogen, propane, and purified biogas. These gases often contain small levels of impurities like siloxanes and hydrogen sulfides. Dual fuel engines' efficiency must adapt to varying fuel types, and in order to maximize efficiency, the combustion ratio is often set at the high end.

Dual Fuel Engine Market COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 epidemic had a severe impact on the global economy. It has had a clear and unprecedented influence on a number of industry sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, hospitality, and others. Global economy have been stifled as a result of measures like lockdowns and limitations implemented in the wake of the outbreak. They have exacerbated supply chain disruptions, postponed projects, and exacerbated the manpower deficit.

Dual Fuel Engine Market Segmentation: Product Type Insights

The market was dominated by the four-stroke dual fuel engine category, which generated between 45% and 50% of market revenue. An internal combustion engine that simultaneously ignites two fuels is the four-stroke dual-fuel engine. The piston's first stroke removes gasoline and oxygen from the environment, while its fourth stroke re-ignites and delivers power back to the engine to move the automobile forward.



Application Insights

The category of Cargo Ship produced the greatest revenue (70.4%). The global expansion in passenger traffic and trade is expected to enhance demand for these engines. The segmental expansion is also projected to be boosted by rising import and export of different items.

Dual Fuel Engine Market Regional Analysis:

This market will be dominated by the North American dual fuel engine market. This industry is growing as a result of the rising need for marine engines that are both economical and ecologically beneficial. Due to the increased use of LNG-powered vessels and the implementation of strict government restrictions, the North American area is predicted to dominate the industry. Another element boosting market revenue growth in the area is the significant influence that natural gas price reductions have had on the local economy. Additionally, the market's revenue growth is being fueled by the presence of major companies in the area and the numerous products they have launched there.

The second-largest market share belongs to the Dual Fuel Engine market in Europe. It is projected that Europe would have a sizable market share due to the increasing demand for dual-fuel engines in the maritime and transportation sectors. Additionally, the UK Dual Fuel Engine market had the quickest rate of growth in the European area, while the German Dual Fuel Engine market had the greatest market share. Additionally, collaborations and the presence of top-tier businesses in the area are boosting the market's revenue growth.

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific Dual Fuel Engine Market is anticipated to see the quickest CAGR growth. Over the course of the projection period, the Asia-Pacific dual-fuel engine market will grow as a result of the high demand from the maritime and power industries. The major markets for dual-fuel engines in the Asia-Pacific region are China and India.



Additionally, the Indian Dual Fuel Engine market had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's Dual Fuel Engine market had the greatest market share. Furthermore, a certain degree of the market's revenue development is also being driven by rising urban and industrialization. Another factor boosting the market's revenue growth in this area is the growing usage of distributed power production systems.

