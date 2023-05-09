Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market Valuation Worth USD 14.74 Bn by 2027, Registering at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027

Allied Market

Rise in efforts to minimize oil dependency, proactive smart city initiatives, and surge in investments by government have boosted the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Arabia smart cities industry was pegged at $3.55 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027. The environmental friendliness of smart cities and technological advancements in IoT and cloud technologies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

By functional area, the smart infrastructure segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market. This is due to the benefits of smart infrastructure such as continuous connectivity of physical objects with the internet and rapid urbanization. However, the smart energy segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in challenges of electrical systems such as aging infrastructure and growth in the number of variable renewable energy sources and electric vehicles.

Major market players such as - AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE.

Demand for smart cities is on the rise in Saudi Arabia as it may enable new scopes for increasing the eco-friendliness of the country. Awareness around the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing has increased across various citizens and government officials of the country and the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a major driver to get the government of Saudi Arabia more interested in benefits related to smart cities in supporting smart transportation solutions, better healthcare management, and energy-saving capabilities. The KSA is affirming its readiness to invest in new smart cities. Further, the government and the KSA’s prince are inclined toward revamping existing cities to make them have smart city-like capabilities along with new smart city projects across the country.

The smart energy segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the Saudi Arabia smart cities industry. This is attributed to rise in awareness regarding usage of renewable sources of energy, developing Green energy projects in KSA & innovative smart metering products. For instance, in September 2020, Saudi Electricity Company secured $1.3 billion to finance smart meters as well as other green energy projects.

