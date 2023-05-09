Việt Nam's trade potential hindered by infrastructure challenges

VIETNAM, May 9 - Việt Nam has the potential to become a global trade hub due to its favourable geography and free trade agreements. However, inadequate transport infrastructure and connectivity are hindering its progress.
Explore the challenges faced by the industry, including traffic congestion and the need for developing inland waterways and discover potential solutions to unlock the country's burgeoning economic zone.
