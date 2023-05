Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Insight and Forecast to 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size was USD 32.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 28 September 2021, Apollo Group of Hospitals released an AI-based web tool for predicting and preventing heart disease. The Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score tool is built on Microsoft Azure Platform and a survey is done. Upon completion, algorithms will come out with a score specific to individual. This tool delivers a risk score that takes into account all contributing factors including lifestyle attributes such as diet, tobacco smoking preferences, and physical activity, which is developed using a combination of applied AI and clinical expertise on a large sample of retrospective data on health checks and coronary events.

Key participants include Stryker, Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Schiller Americas, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Segmental Analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market based on product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cardiac Monitoring

Cardiac Rhythm Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

