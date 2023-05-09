Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Witness Striking Expansion Forecasted to Attain USD 38.91 Bn by 2030 | CAGR of 10.7%

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market By 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical aesthetic devices market was estimated at $13.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $38.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The global medical aesthetic devices market is projected to experience significant growth due to an increase in demand for non-invasive procedures, advancements in technology, and the rise in disposable income.

The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region.

The product types include energy-based devices, non-energy-based devices, and others.

The applications include skin rejuvenation, body contouring, hair removal, and others.

The end-users include hospitals, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers.

North America currently dominates the market due to the high demand for aesthetic procedures and the presence of leading manufacturers in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth due to the rising awareness about aesthetic procedures and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures: Patients are increasingly opting for non-invasive procedures as they are less painful, have shorter recovery periods, and fewer side effects. Medical aesthetic devices such as laser-based devices, radiofrequency devices, and chemical peels offer non-invasive solutions for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and other applications.

Advancements in Technology: With advancements in technology, medical aesthetic devices are becoming more efficient, precise, and safe. For example, the use of laser technology in medical aesthetic devices has revolutionized skin rejuvenation and hair removal procedures.

Increasing Disposable Income: Rising disposable income has enabled more people to afford medical aesthetic procedures, which has fueled the demand for medical aesthetic devices.

Aging Population: The aging population is driving the demand for medical aesthetic procedures as they seek to maintain their youthful appearance. This demographic is expected to continue growing, thereby driving the demand for medical aesthetic devices.

Increasing Awareness: With the increasing availability of information on medical aesthetic procedures, there is growing awareness among the public about the benefits of these procedures. This has increased demand for medical aesthetic devices in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: The market can be segmented into energy-based devices, non-energy-based devices, and others. Energy-based devices include laser-based devices, radiofrequency devices, and light-based devices. Non-energy-based devices include dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, and chemical peels. Other products may include microdermabrasion devices and skin tightening devices.

Application: The market can also be segmented based on the applications of medical aesthetic devices. These applications include skin rejuvenation, body contouring, hair removal, tattoo removal, scar removal, and others.

End-User: The market can be segmented based on the end-users of medical aesthetic devices, including hospitals, dermatology clinics, cosmetic centers, and others.

Region: The market can also be segmented based on geography, with regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Technology: Medical aesthetic devices can also be segmented based on the technology used in their manufacturing and operation, such as laser technology, radiofrequency technology, ultrasound technology, and others.

Mode of Operation: The market can be segmented into invasive, minimally invasive, and non-invasive devices based on the mode of operation of these devices.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical aesthetic devices market, owing to increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by the key players in the province. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in R&D facilities, increase in medical tourism, and rise in awareness about medical aesthetics drive the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market are:

Allergan, Inc.

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Lumenis, Ltd.

Merz Aesthetics, Inc.

Syneron Medical, Ltd.

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

