Gabelli Funds to Host 9th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium at the Harvard Club, New York, NY

/EIN News/ -- RYE, N.Y., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our 9th Annual Waste Management Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on May 11th.  The conference will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Agenda

7:50 Gabelli Waste & Sustainability Team                                                                                
        Tony Bancroft & Hanna Howard

8:00 Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE)
        Andrew Littlefair, President & CEO; Robert Vreeland, CFO

8:30 WM (NYSE: WM)
        Ed Egl, IR

9:00 Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST)
        John Casella, CEO & Chairman; Charlie Wohlhuter, IR

9:30 Republic Services (NYSE: RSG)
        Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO; Aaron Evans, VP IR

10:00 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)
        Randall C. Stuewe, CEO and Chairman

10:30 Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN)
        Joe Box, Director - Finance

11:00 Heritage Crystal-Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI)
        Mark DeVita, CFO

11:30 Silgan Holdings (NYSE: SLGN)
        Alexander Hutter, VP IR

12:15 Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL)
        Daniel Fisher, President & CEO

12:45 Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP)
        Fady Mansour, CFO; Kevin O’Dowd, VP IR

1:15 The Planting Hope Company (TSXV: MYLK)
                 Julia Stamberger, CEO

1:45 Good Natured Products (TSXV: GDNP)
        Paul Antoniadis, CEO

    1x1 Meetings Only

    Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL)
        Cindy Miller, CEO; Janet Zelenka, CFO/CIO, Andrew Ellis, IR

    Harsco (NYSE: HSC)
        David Martin, IR

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, May 11th, 2023

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Tony Bancroft Portfolio Manager (914) 921-5083


