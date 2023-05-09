Investors with who lost money with Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) shares.

Investors, who purchased Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) shares prior to September 2020 and continue to hold any of those Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN shares, have also certain options

On March 3, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NYSE: LUMN shares over alleged securities laws violations by Lumen Technologies, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that various headwinds were impeding Lumen’s ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand, that Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the public, that Lumen’s management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand, and that as a result of Lumen’s decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, Lumen’s results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market.