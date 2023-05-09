Ontario Spring Water Sake Company Announces Strategic Investment by Takara Shuzo International

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Spring Water Sake Company (“the Company”), producers of “Izumi”-branded sake products, today announced that Takara Shuzo International Co., Ltd. (“Takara”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takara Holdings Inc. (TYO: 2531), has completed a strategic investment in the Company.



“Takara’s renowned expertise in producing the highest quality alcoholic beverages and its unparalleled distribution capabilities via subsidiary Mutual Trading Co., Inc. will allow the Company’s Izumi products to continuously improve its quality profile and reach consumers throughout North America, while providing significant personal growth opportunities for Izumi team members,” commented Ken Valvur, Founder and Chairman of the Company.

“Izumi has established a leading position in sake beverages in Ontario that is unique in major markets outside of Japan by developing innovative and high-quality sake products that appeal to consumers of all ages and backgrounds,” continued Masaharu Watabe, Director of Takara, adding that “we welcome Izumi’s products into our family of offerings to the fast-growing North American market for sake.”

About the Company

Ontario Spring Water Sake Company was founded in Toronto in 2010, and operates a craft sake brewery, tasting bar and retail store in the city’s Distillery Historical District. Its products enjoy a leading position in the LCBO retail system’s sake offerings, and are also on the menu of many of Ontario’s finest restaurants and bars. The Company produces traditional sake products, including its signature unpasteurized “NamaNama”, as well as innovative fruit-flavoured products such as its market-leading “Yuzu-Lime Sake Collins” sake cocktail.

About Takara

With operations dating back to 1842, Takara’s affiliated companies produce a wide variety of beverages and food products, including sake, shochu, whisky, ready-to-drink cocktails and mirin. Its products are produced under a number of brands, including Takara, Sho Chiku Bai, Shirakabegura, and Tomatin. Takara’s parent company Takara Holdings Inc. is a public company based in Kyoto, Japan, with shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 2531).

For further information please contact: ken.valvur@ontariosake.com