QuestionPro Acquires Patient Safety Group

PSG’s safety data collection plus QuestionPro’s advanced insights, will help the health care ecosystem continuously collect data and improve patient safety

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in survey and research, data and insights services, today announced it has acquired Patient Safety Group , a leading technology platform that helps health systems and hospitals collect and analyze patient and employee safety insights for better health outcomes, from Smart Patients, LLC.



The AHRQ (Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality) SOPS (Surveys on Patient Safety Culture) are data-collection surveys designed to capture real-time feedback on patient safety standards for integrated delivery networks (IDN) or health systems and identify areas that need improvement. The data collected includes all aspects of patient safety culture, such as communication, teamwork, leadership, hospital safety policies and procedures, all surrounding improved clinical and patient outcomes.

More than 130 of the leading IDNs across the U.S. have chosen PSG to administer AHRQ-compliant SOPS in the areas of acute, post-acute, ambulatory, pharma and long term care facilities. PSG’s easy-to-use platform, customizability and rich benchmark reporting all help collect and analyze data to identify areas needing improvements as defined by AHRQ and required for reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“The addition of PSG’s industry leading data collection platform, combined with QuestionPro’s existing analytics and insights collection technology gives health care systems a fully integrated and interoperable platform to deliver better patient-care,” said Arti Bedi Pullins, President and Chief Healthcare Officer of QuestionPro. “The marriage of QuestionPro and PSG technologies turns traditional patient data-collection and employee safety measurement into a human-powered and AI-backed insights machine to help deliver advanced patient care and experience.”

PSG will operate as Patient Safety Group, a QuestionPro company, and its technology will be migrated into QuestionPro’s research, insights and experience management platform for both scale and continuity with other services. This transaction builds on QuestionPro’s acquisition of Pundit Consultantz , a healthcare innovation and go-to-market commercialization consultancy, in February, 2023 and will immediately offer new services to QuestionPro’s extensive health care industry customers.

"With this combination, our partners can leverage QuestionPro's expertise to enhance our platform's capabilities and provide even more meaningful insights into the intersection of safety culture and institutional culture," said Kathryn Burn, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Patients. "In addition, it will enable our patient safety platform to continue to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing healthcare landscape, ultimately improving outcomes and experiences for all healthcare stakeholders."

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Canada, Europe, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About Smart Patients

Smart Patients is an online community where patients and their families affected by a variety of illnesses learn from each other about treatments, challenges, and how it all fits into the context of their experience. While providing patients with safe and high quality peer support, we help the healthcare system learn from patients to serve them better. We work across patient experience, clinician experience, and safety and quality. For more information email info@smartpatients.com.

