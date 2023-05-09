Revolutionizing Care for the Elderly and Disabled: The Growing Market of Assistive Devices | CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2026

elderly and disabled assistive devices market

High disposable income of baby boomers, and rapid technological advancements in assistive devices have boosted the growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the elderly and disabled assistive devices market was pegged at $23.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $35.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing demand: With the increasing elderly and disabled population globally, the demand for assistive devices is growing rapidly. The need for mobility aids, hearing aids, vision aids, and other assistive devices is expected to drive market growth.

Technological advancements: With the rise of technology, there have been significant advancements in the design and functionality of assistive devices. These technological advancements have resulted in the development of sophisticated devices, which has further fueled market growth.

Home-based care: There is a growing trend towards home-based care for the elderly and disabled, which has led to an increased demand for assistive devices that can be used at home. This trend is expected to continue, further driving market growth.

Government initiatives: Governments across the world are taking initiatives to improve the lives of elderly and disabled individuals. These initiatives include funding for assistive devices, tax incentives for manufacturers, and the establishment of regulatory bodies to ensure product quality and safety.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of assistive device, including mobility aids, hearing aids, vision aids, medical furniture and bathroom safety products, and others.

End User: The market can be segmented based on the end user, including home care settings, hospitals, and others.

Distribution Channel: The market can be segmented based on the distribution channel, including online stores, retail stores, and others.

Geography: The market can be segmented based on geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Demographics: The market can also be segmented based on the demographics of the user, such as age, gender, and disability type.

These segmentation factors can provide a more detailed understanding of the market and help companies identify target audiences and develop effective marketing strategies.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to high presence of more advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the study period, owing to presence of high population base, rise in healthcare expenditure, and development in economies. The report provides analysis of the other regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Competitive Landscape:

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical LLC

Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

Sonova Holding AG

William Demant Holding A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

Medical Depot Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Permobil AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

These companies are leading manufacturers and suppliers of assistive devices for the elderly and disabled population. They offer a wide range of products such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, hearing aids, vision aids, medical furniture, and bathroom safety products. They also invest heavily in research and development to improve product design and functionality to meet the evolving needs of the market.

