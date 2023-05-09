Lifeist’s Mikra Receives First Purchase Order from Leading Global Health and Wellness Brand “GNC”

GNC’s initial purchase order of Mikra’s cellular health nutraceutical gel CELLF™ v1.2 sets the stage for a new stage of growth for Mikra

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has received its first purchase order from GNC Holdings, LLC (“GNC”) for Mikra’s CELLF™ v1.2. GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions to consumers.



“Launching our newly formulated cellular health nutraceutical gel CELLF™ v1.2 with GNC, the global premier health and wellness brand, is a significant milestone for Mikra and Lifeist,” said Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra. “We have been working closely with the team at GNC to make the U.S. roll out of CELLF™ v1.2 a success. They have been extremely helpful fine tuning our marketing strategies, packaging, and display designs, to create the greatest impact within their online and retail GNC stores. We look forward to expanding this strategic relationship beyond CELLF™ v1.2 to include additional product lines as they become available.”

“Congrats to Faraaz and his team who have been working tirelessly to make the GNC distribution of CELLF™ v1.2 a reality,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “For the launch we will take a phased approach, targeting a specific number of GNC stores before expanding to more stores to ensure that we’re scaling effectively and meeting consumer needs. I would like to also announce that as Mikra enters this new stage of growth, Faraaz Jamal, is transitioning from his role as COO of Lifeist to focus solely on Mikra to enable growth and lead Mikra into the future.”

On January 12, 2023 the Company announced a distribution agreement with GNC to make it the exclusive distribution partner for CELLF™ v1.2 and its future derivatives in the United States through retail stores, at gnc.com and on GNC’s channel on Amazon.com. GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well. With over 4,000 retail locations across the United States and over 2,000 internationally, GNC is the largest global specialty retailer of nutritional products.

CELLF™ v1.2 is a cellular health nutraceutical gel, engineered with a natural biological delivery system to pass through gastric environments unchanged and deliver directly to cells. It is formulated with bioactive compounds clinically studied in more than 145 human studies to positively impact brain, heart, skin and muscular systems.

CELLF™ v1.2 is currently available on Mikra’s proprietary e-commerce platform wearemikra.com and Amazon.com, CELLF™ v1.2 will also be available on GNC.com, GNC’s Amazon store and in select stores nationwide beginning June 2023.

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief it’s possible to add more valuable, enjoyable years to your life through rebuilding and protecting your cellular health.

Rebuild and protect your overall health with Mikra.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

lifeist.com

cannmart.com

roilty.co

australianvaporizers.com.au

wearemikra.com

