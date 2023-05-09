Submit Release
Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

New CEO Taking Steps to Shape Future for Growth

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading global organic and natural products company providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Hain has undergone a significant transformation over the past four years, and we’re continuing to design an operating model that will enable sustainable scalability and growth for the future. We’ve simplified our portfolio of brands—many of which are number one or number two in their categories—to provide the focus needed to reach their full potential. We have taken meaningful actions to enhance and build capabilities that are already driving operating improvement and efficiencies, especially within supply chain and service levels. And we’ve begun reinvesting in brand building to regain momentum and share.”

Chris Bellairs, Hain Celestial Chief Financial Officer, added, “While our Q3 results were weaker than expected, mainly driven by topline performance in our North America business, we saw strong double-digit growth among our Greek Gods® yogurt and Earth’s Best® brands in the U.S., and our International business continues to stabilize and improve in better-for-you snacking and non-dairy beverage.”

Ms. Davidson continued, “I remain confident in the long-term potential of our business and want to thank the team for their continued passion and dedication as we fuel our future for sustainable growth and maintain our position as a leading organic and natural company.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*
Summary of Third Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

  • Net sales decreased 9% to $455.2 million compared to the prior year period.
  • When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross profit margin was 21.4%, a 160-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin was 21.4%, a 200-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Net loss was $115.7 million compared to net income of $24.5 million in the prior year period; net loss margin was 25.4% compared to net income margin of 4.9% in the prior year period.
    • Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 included pretax non-cash impairment charges of $156.6 million ($117.4 million after taxes), substantially all of which related to the ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® intangible assets.
  • Adjusted net income was $7.4 million compared to $29.7 million in prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $39.3 million compared to $58.7 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 8.3%, a 340-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
  • Loss per diluted share was $1.29 compared to earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.27 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.08 compared to $0.33 in the prior year period.

__________________

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America
North America net sales were $286.6 million, a 12% decrease compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased by 11% from the prior year period. These decreases were mainly due to lower sales in snacks, personal care, and tea, partially offset by higher sales in yogurt. The net sales decrease within snacks was substantially driven by reduced distribution and customer promotions associated with the ParmCrisps brand.

Segment gross profit was $62.7 million, a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $62.8 million, a decrease of 19% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 21.9%, representing a 120-basis point and 180-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease was mainly driven by plant deleverage resulting from lower volume as well as negative mix, partially offset by improved pricing and productivity.

Segment operating loss was $136.1 million compared to operating income of $28.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by aggregate non-cash impairment charges of $156.6 million substantially all of which related to the ParmCrisps and Thinsters intangible assets. Adjusted operating income was $21.2 million compared to $31.4 million in the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 47.5% compared to operating income margin of 8.8% in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income margin was 7.4%, a 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by lower net sales, partially offset by cost improvements due to higher productivity.

Segment adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $27.4 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 9.5%, a 200-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

International
International net sales were $168.6 million, a 5% decrease compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, net sales increased 4% compared to the prior year period mainly due to growth in the United Kingdom, partially offset by softness in plant-based categories in the rest of Europe.

Segment gross profit was $34.7 million, a 14% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $34.7 million, a decrease of 14% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 20.6%, representing a 220-basis point and 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to higher energy and input costs, partially offset by improved pricing and productivity.

Segment operating income was $13.6 million, a 26% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $13.9 million, a decrease of 26% from the prior year period. Operating income margin was 8.1%, a 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted operating income margin was 8.3%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to increased energy and input costs and volume mix partially offset by improved pricing and productivity.

Segment adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $23.1 million compared to $26.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 12.6%, a 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE**
The Company is updating its financial guidance for full year fiscal 2023 for both adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year and now expects:

  • Adjusted net sales to be down -4% to -3% versus prior year, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency to be down -15% to -13%.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

  • Adjusted net sales to be down low single digit percentages versus the prior year period,
  • Adjusted gross margins to be up year-over-year and sequentially, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency expected to be approximately $40 million to $44 million.

__________________

** The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-9716 or 201-493-6779. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Boulder, CO with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co. ®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; foreign exchange and inflation rates; our strategic initiatives; our business strategy; our supply chain, including the availability and pricing of raw materials; our brand portfolio; pricing actions and product performance; current or future macroeconomic trends; and future corporate acquisitions or dispositions.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; foreign currency exchange risk; risks arising from the Russia-Ukraine war; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; the availability of natural and organic ingredients; risks associated with operating internationally; pending and future litigation, including litigation related to Earth’s Best® baby food products; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; the reputation of our Company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; compliance with our credit agreement; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income and its related margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis and its related margin and operating free cash flows. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures, and discontinued brands to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company’s management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

The Company believes presenting net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

To present net sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of divestitures and discontinued brands, the net sales of a divested business or discontinued brand are excluded from all periods.

The Company provides adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis because the Company’s management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation. The Company believes presenting adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s adjusted EBITDA by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), certain litigation and related costs, CEO succession costs, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, certain inventory write-downs, intangibles and long-lived asset impairments and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, adjusted for the impact of foreign currency. To present adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, current period adjusted EBITDA for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company views operating free cash flows as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments. The Company defines operating free cash flows as cash used in or provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Third Quarter   Third Quarter Year to Date
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net sales $ 455,243     $ 502,939     $ 1,348,802     $ 1,434,783  
Cost of sales   357,764       387,236       1,053,131       1,096,367  
Gross profit   97,479       115,703       295,671       338,416  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   75,047       75,750       222,355       229,679  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment   156,583       -       156,923       303  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   2,842       3,110       8,415       7,254  
Productivity and transformation costs   3,933       1,679       5,692       8,448  
Operating (loss) income   (140,926 )     35,164       (97,714 )     92,732  
Interest and other financing expense, net   13,421       3,224       31,910       7,672  
Other expense (income), net   439       (712 )     (2,413 )     (10,570 )
(Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees   (154,786 )     32,652       (127,211 )     95,630  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (39,587 )     7,738       (30,599 )     19,425  
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees   528       383       1,226       1,374  
Net (loss) income $ (115,727 )   $ 24,531     $ (97,838 )   $ 74,831  
               
Net (loss) income per common share:              
Basic $ (1.29 )   $ 0.27     $ (1.09 )   $ 0.80  
Diluted $ (1.29 )   $ 0.27     $ (1.09 )   $ 0.79  
               
Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share:            
Basic   89,421       91,139       89,369       94,099  
Diluted   89,421       91,310       89,369       94,519  
               


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited and in thousands)
       
  March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,682     $ 65,512  
Accounts receivable, net   179,114       170,661  
Inventories   316,345       308,034  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   58,719       54,079  
Assets held for sale   1,250       1,840  
Total current assets   599,110       600,126  
Property, plant and equipment, net   296,433       297,405  
Goodwill   931,729       933,796  
Trademarks and other intangible assets, net   314,536       477,533  
Investments and joint ventures   12,720       14,456  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   98,306       114,691  
Other assets   19,990       20,377  
Total assets $ 2,272,824     $ 2,458,384  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 146,340     $ 174,765  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   95,841       86,833  
Current portion of long-term debt   7,575       7,705  
Total current liabilities   249,756       269,303  
Long-term debt, less current portion   848,982       880,938  
Deferred income taxes   51,155       95,044  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion   91,885       107,481  
Other noncurrent liabilities   24,571       22,450  
Total liabilities   1,266,349       1,375,216  
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock   1,113       1,111  
Additional paid-in capital   1,213,783       1,203,126  
Retained earnings   671,260       769,098  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (152,945 )     (164,482 )
    1,733,211       1,808,853  
Less: Treasury stock   (726,736 )     (725,685 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,006,475       1,083,168  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,272,824     $ 2,458,384  
       


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
  Third Quarter   Third Quarter Year to Date
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net (loss) income $ (115,727 )   $ 24,531     $ (97,838 )   $ 74,831  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities              
Depreciation and amortization   13,784       12,638       37,909       34,396  
Deferred income taxes   (42,826 )     10,645       (44,809 )     7,374  
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees   528       383       1,226       1,374  
Stock-based compensation, net   3,228       3,846       10,657       12,289  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment   156,583       -       156,923       303  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (134 )     52       (3,529 )     (8,869 )
Other non-cash items, net   979       (669 )     (1,526 )     (2,155 )
Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   (1,390 )     1,780       (7,926 )     14,150  
Inventories   10,095       (6,844 )     (8,534 )     (4,371 )
Other current assets   786       (5,870 )     455       (10,996 )
Other assets and liabilities   (682 )     (4,481 )     3,496       (2,705 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   3,737       (4,856 )     (20,195 )     (16,435 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   28,961       31,155       26,309       99,186  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (7,379 )     (5,943 )     (21,434 )     (33,939 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired   -       (5,905 )     -       (260,474 )
Investments and joint ventures, net   -       (100 )     433       (614 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   150       22       7,758       10,756  
Net cash used in investing activities   (7,229 )     (11,926 )     (13,243 )     (284,271 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility   90,000       138,000       275,000       678,000  
Repayments under bank revolving credit facility   (106,250 )     (40,000 )     (301,000 )     (370,000 )
Borrowings under term loan   -       -       -       300,000  
Repayments under term loan   (5,625 )     (1,875 )     (5,625 )     (1,875 )
Payments of other debt, net   (1,957 )     (47 )     (2,116 )     (3,232 )
Share repurchases   -       (130,472 )     -       (397,405 )
Employee shares withheld for taxes   (68 )     (1,597 )     (1,051 )     (32,630 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (23,900 )     (35,991 )     (34,792 )     172,858  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   2,413       (2,632 )     (104 )     (5,836 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   245       (19,394 )     (21,830 )     (18,063 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   43,437       77,202       65,512       75,871  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,682     $ 57,808     $ 43,682     $ 57,808  
               


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating (Loss) Income by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
  North America   International   Corporate/Other   Hain Consolidated
Net Sales              
Net sales - Q3 FY23 $ 286,649     $ 168,594     $ -     $ 455,243  
Net sales - Q3 FY22 $ 325,742     $ 177,197     $ -     $ 502,939  
% change - FY23 net sales vs. FY22 net sales   (12.0 )%     (4.9 )%         (9.5 )%
               
Gross Profit              
Q3 FY23              
Gross profit $ 62,742     $ 34,737     $ -     $ 97,479  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   22       10       -       32  
Adjusted gross profit $ 62,764     $ 34,747     $ -     $ 97,511  
% change - FY23 gross profit vs. FY22 gross profit   (16.6 )%     (14.2 )%         (15.8 )%
% change - FY23 adjusted gross profit vs. FY22 adjusted gross profit   (18.6 )%     (14.3 )%         (17.1 )%
Gross margin   21.9 %     20.6 %         21.4 %
Adjusted gross margin   21.9 %     20.6 %         21.4 %
               
Q3 FY22              
Gross profit $ 75,233     $ 40,470     $ -     $ 115,703  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   1,836       97       -       1,933  
Adjusted gross profit $ 77,069     $ 40,567     $ -     $ 117,636  
Gross margin   23.1 %     22.8 %         23.0 %
Adjusted gross margin   23.7 %     22.9 %         23.4 %
               
Operating (loss) income              
Q3 FY23              
Operating (loss) income $ (136,127 )   $ 13,604     $ (18,403 )   $ (140,926 )
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   157,285       308       5,570       163,163  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 21,158     $ 13,912     $ (12,833 )   $ 22,237  
% change - FY23 operating (loss) income vs. FY22 operating income (loss)   (577.2 )%     (25.7 )%     57.8 %     (500.8 )%
% change - FY23 adjusted operating income (loss) vs. FY22 adjusted operating income (loss)   (32.6 )%     (26.0 )%     65.7 %     (47.6 )%
Operating (loss) income margin   (47.5 )%     8.1 %         (31.0 )%
Adjusted operating income margin   7.4 %     8.3 %         4.9 %
               
Q3 FY22              
Operating income (loss) $ 28,526     $ 18,303     $ (11,665 )   $ 35,164  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   2,857       504       3,918       7,279  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 31,383     $ 18,807     $ (7,747 )   $ 42,443  
Operating income margin   8.8 %     10.3 %         7.0 %
Adjusted operating income margin   9.6 %     10.6 %         8.4 %
               
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"    
     


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating (Loss) Income by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
  North America   International   Corporate/Other   Hain Consolidated
Net Sales              
Net sales - Q3 FY23 YTD $ 857,406     $ 491,396     $ -     $ 1,348,802  
Net sales - Q3 FY22 YTD $ 866,281     $ 568,502     $ -     $ 1,434,783  
% change - FY23 net sales vs. FY22 net sales   (1.0 )%     (13.6 )%         (6.0 )%
               
Gross Profit              
Q3 FY23 YTD              
Gross profit $ 199,404     $ 96,267     $ -     $ 295,671  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   74       10       -       84  
Adjusted gross profit $ 199,478     $ 96,277     $ -     $ 295,755  
% change - FY23 gross profit vs. FY22 gross profit   (0.2 )%     (30.6 )%         (12.6 )%
% change - FY23 adjusted gross profit vs. FY22 adjusted gross profit   (2.3 )%     (31.0 )%         (13.9 )%
Gross margin   23.3 %     19.6 %         21.9 %
Adjusted gross margin   23.3 %     19.6 %         21.9 %
               
Q3 FY22 YTD              
Gross profit $ 199,763     $ 138,653     $ -     $ 338,416  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   4,429       804       -       5,233  
Adjusted gross profit $ 204,192     $ 139,457     $ -     $ 343,649  
Gross margin   23.1 %     24.4 %         23.6 %
Adjusted gross margin   23.6 %     24.5 %         24.0 %
               
Operating (loss) income              
Q3 FY23 YTD              
Operating (loss) income $ (79,420 )   $ 33,219     $ (51,513 )   $ (97,714 )
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   157,696       1,160       16,871       175,727  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 78,276     $ 34,379     $ (34,642 )   $ 78,013  
% change - FY23 operating (loss) income vs. FY22 operating income (loss)   (209.5 )%     (52.4 )%     4.0 %     (205.4 )%
% change - FY23 adjusted operating income (loss) vs. FY22 adjusted operating income (loss)   (3.2 )%     (52.1 )%     14.7 %     (36.3 )%
Operating (loss) income margin   (9.3 )%     6.8 %         (7.2 )%
Adjusted operating income margin   9.1 %     7.0 %         5.8 %
               
Q3 FY22 YTD              
Operating income (loss) $ 72,530     $ 69,740     $ (49,538 )   $ 92,732  
Non-GAAP adjustments(1)   8,354       2,076       19,342       29,772  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 80,884     $ 71,816     $ (30,196 )   $ 122,504  
Operating income margin   8.4 %     12.3 %         6.5 %
Adjusted operating income margin   9.3 %     12.6 %         8.5 %
               
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"    
     


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted:              
  Third Quarter   Third Quarter Year to Date
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross profit, GAAP   97,479     $ 115,703     $ 295,671     $ 338,416  
Adjustments to Cost of sales:              
Inventory write-down   -       -       -       (46 )
Plant closure related costs, net   22       83       74       891  
Transaction and integration costs, net   -       1,756       -       1,756  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   10       94       10       2,632  
Gross profit, as adjusted   97,511     $ 117,636     $ 295,755     $ 343,649  
               
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted:            
  Third Quarter   Third Quarter Year to Date
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating (loss) income, GAAP $ (140,926 )   $ 35,164     $ (97,714 )   $ 92,732  
Adjustments to Cost of sales:              
Inventory write-down   -       -       -       (46 )
Plant closure related costs, net   22       83       74       891  
Transaction and integration costs, net   -       1,756       -       1,756  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   10       94       10       2,632  
               
Adjustments to Operating expenses(a):              
CEO succession   -       -       5,113       -  
Transaction and integration costs, net   215       1,663       1,984       10,395  
Certain litigation expenses, net(b)   (1,582 )     2,005       3,363       5,389  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment   156,583       -       156,923       303  
Plant closure related costs, net   -       (1 )     (1 )     4  
Productivity and transformation costs   3,933       1,679       5,692       8,448  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   3,982       -       2,569       -  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 22,237     $ 42,443     $ 78,013     $ 122,504  
               
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted:              
  Third Quarter   Third Quarter Year to Date
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (115,727 )   $ 24,531     $ (97,838 )   $ 74,831  
Adjustments to Cost of sales:              
Inventory write-down   -       -       -       (46 )
Plant closure related costs, net   22       83       74       891  
Transaction and integration costs, net   -       1,756       -       1,756  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   10       94       10       2,632  
               
Adjustments to Operating expenses(a):              
CEO succession   -       -       5,113       -  
Transaction and integration costs, net   215       1,663       1,984       10,395  
Certain litigation expenses, net(b)   (1,582 )     2,005       3,363       5,389  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment   156,583       -       156,923       303  
Plant closure related costs, net   -       (1 )     (1 )     4  
Productivity and transformation costs   3,933       1,679       5,692       8,448  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   3,982       -       2,569       -  
               
Adjustments to Interest and other expense (income), net(c):              
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (134 )     55       (3,529 )     (9,047 )
Unrealized currency losses (gains)   202       (594 )     651       (2,097 )
               
Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes:              
Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments   (40,131 )     (1,533 )     (40,151 )     (5,553 )
Net income, as adjusted $ 7,373     $ 29,738     $ 34,860     $ 87,906  
Net (loss) income margin   (25.4 )%     4.9 %     (7.3 )%     5.2 %
Adjusted net income margin   1.6 %     5.9 %     2.6 %     6.1 %
               
Diluted shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share:   89,421       91,310       89,369       94,519  
               
Diluted net (loss) income per common share, GAAP $ (1.29 )   $ 0.27     $ (1.09 )   $ 0.79  
Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.08     $ 0.33     $ 0.39     $ 0.93  
               
(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs.
(b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.            
(c) Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.
 


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Net Sales Growth
(unaudited and in thousands)
           
Q3 FY23 North America   International   Hain Consolidated
Net sales $ 286,649     $ 168,594     $ 455,243  
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   (163 )     -       (163 )
Impact of foreign currency exchange   1,881       14,760       16,641  
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 288,367     $ 183,354     $ 471,721  
           
Q3 FY22          
Net sales $ 325,742     $ 177,197     $ 502,939  
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   (2,311 )     -       (2,311 )
Net sales adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 323,431     $ 177,197     $ 500,628  
           
Net sales decline   (12.0 )%     (4.9 )%     (9.5 )%
Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   0.6 %     -       0.4 %
Impact of foreign currency exchange   0.6 %     8.4 %     3.3 %
Net sales (decline) growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   (10.8 )%     3.5 %     (5.8 )%
           
Q3 FY23 YTD North America   International   Hain Consolidated
Net sales $ 857,406     $ 491,396     $ 1,348,802  
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   (34,663 )     -       (34,663 )
Impact of foreign currency exchange   5,024       64,266       69,290  
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 827,767     $ 555,662     $ 1,383,429  
           
Q3 FY22 YTD          
Net sales $ 866,281     $ 568,502     $ 1,434,783  
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   (7,142 )     -       (7,142 )
Net sales adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 859,139     $ 568,502     $ 1,427,641  
           
Net sales decline   (1.0 )%     (13.6 )%     (6.0 )%
Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   (3.3 )%     -       (1.9 )%
Impact of foreign currency exchange   0.6 %     11.3 %     4.8 %
Net sales decline on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands   (3.7 )%     (2.3 )%     (3.1 )%
           


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
  Third Quarter   Third Quarter Year to Date
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net (loss) income $ (115,727 )   $ 24,531     $ (97,838 )   $ 74,831  
               
Depreciation and amortization   13,784       12,638       37,909       34,396  
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees   528       383       1,226       1,374  
Interest expense, net   12,924       2,846       30,582       5,677  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (39,587 )     7,738       (30,599 )     19,425  
Stock-based compensation, net   3,228       3,846       10,657       12,289  
Unrealized currency losses (gains)   202       (594 )     651       (2,097 )
Litigation and related costs              
Certain litigation expenses, net(a)   (1,582 )     2,005       3,363       5,389  
Restructuring activities              
CEO succession   -       -       5,113       -  
Plant closure related costs, net   22       82       73       895  
Productivity and transformation costs   3,933       1,626       5,692       7,077  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   2,871       94       899       2,632  
Acquisitions, divestitures and other              
Transaction and integration costs, net   215       3,419       1,984       12,151  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (134 )     55       (3,529 )     (9,047 )
Impairment charges              
Inventory write-down   -       -       -       (46 )
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment   156,583       -       156,923       303  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,260     $ 58,669     $ 123,106     $ 165,249  
               
(a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.        
               


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
Q3 FY23 North America   International   Corporate/ Other   Hain Consolidated
Operating (loss) income $ (136,127 )   $ 13,604     $ (18,403 )   $ (140,926 )
Depreciation and amortization   4,737       7,355       1,692       13,784  
Stock-based compensation, net   1,364       369       1,495       3,228  
Certain litigation expenses, net(a)   -       -       (1,582 )     (1,582 )
Plant closure related costs, net   22       -       -       22  
Productivity and transformation costs   1,032       298       2,603       3,933  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   -       10       2,861       2,871  
Transaction and integration costs, net   (66 )     -       281       215  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment   156,298       -       285       156,583  
Other   (67 )     (367 )     (434 )     (868 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,193     $ 21,269     $ (11,202 )   $ 37,260  
               
Q3 FY22              
Operating income (loss) $ 28,526     $ 18,303     $ (11,665 )   $ 35,164  
Depreciation and amortization   5,062       7,099       477       12,638  
Stock-based compensation, net   921       394       2,531       3,846  
Certain litigation expenses, net(a)   -       -       2,005       2,005  
Plant closure related costs, net   79       3       -       82  
Productivity and transformation costs   1,054       407       165       1,626  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   -       94       -       94  
Transaction and integration costs, net   1,724       -       1,695       3,419  
Other   (81 )     169       (293 )     (205 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,285     $ 26,469     $ (5,085 )   $ 58,669  
               
(a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.            
             


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
Q3 FY23 YTD North America   International   Corporate/ Other   Hain Consolidated
Operating (loss) income $ (79,420 )   $ 33,219     $ (51,513 )   $ (97,714 )
Depreciation and amortization   14,432       20,250       3,227       37,909  
Stock-based compensation, net   3,720       1,533       5,404       10,657  
Certain litigation expenses, net(a)   -       -       3,363       3,363  
CEO succession   -       -       5,113       5,113  
Plant closure related costs, net   75       (2 )     -       73  
Productivity and transformation costs   1,402       1,157       3,133       5,692  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   -       10       889       899  
Transaction and integration costs, net   (77 )     (6 )     2,067       1,984  
Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment   156,298       -       625       156,923  
Other   54       (703 )     (1,144 )     (1,793 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,484     $ 55,458     $ (28,836 )   $ 123,106  
               
Q3 FY22 YTD              
Operating income (loss) $ 72,530     $ 69,740     $ (49,538 )   $ 92,732  
Depreciation and amortization   12,458       19,804       2,134       34,396  
Stock-based compensation, net   2,335       1,461       8,493       12,289  
Certain litigation expenses, net(a)   -       -       5,389       5,389  
Plant closure related costs, net   1,197       (302 )     -       895  
Productivity and transformation costs   4,256       961       1,860       7,077  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net   1,519       1,113       -       2,632  
Transaction and integration costs, net   1,426       -       10,725       12,151  
Inventory write-down   (46 )     -       -       (46 )
Long-lived asset impairment   -       303       -       303  
Other   (951 )     122       (1,740 )     (2,569 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,724     $ 93,202     $ (22,677 )   $ 165,249  
               
(a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.            
             


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin at Constant Currency by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
Q3 FY23 North America   International   Corporate/ Other   Hain Consolidated
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,193     $ 21,269     $ (11,202 )   $ 37,260  
Impact of foreign currency exchange   198       1,869       -       2,067  
Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 27,391     $ 23,138     $ (11,202 )   $ 39,327  
               
Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 288,530     $ 183,354         $ 471,884  
Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis   9.5 %     12.6 %         8.3 %
               
Q3 FY22              
Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,285     $ 26,469     $ (5,085 )   $ 58,669  
               
Net sales $ 325,742     $ 177,197         $ 502,939  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   11.4 %     14.9 %         11.7 %
               
Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY22              
Adjusted EBITDA decline on a constant currency basis (%)   (26.5 )%     (12.6 )%     (120.3 )%     (33.0 )%
               
Adjusted EBITDA margin change on a constant currency basis (bps)   (195 )     (232 )         (333 )
               
Q3 FY23 YTD North America   International   Corporate/ Other   Hain Consolidated
Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,484     $ 55,458     $ (28,836 )   $ 123,106  
Impact of foreign currency exchange   561       7,033       -       7,594  
Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 97,045     $ 62,491     $ (28,836 )   $ 130,700  
               
Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 862,430     $ 555,662         $ 1,418,092  
Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis   11.3 %     11.2 %         9.2 %
               
Q3 FY22 YTD              
Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,724     $ 93,202     $ (22,677 )   $ 165,249  
               
Net sales $ 866,281     $ 568,502         $ 1,434,783  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   10.9 %     16.4 %         11.5 %
               
Q3 FY23 YTD vs. Q3 FY22 YTD              
Adjusted EBITDA growth (decline) on a constant currency basis (%)   2.5 %     (33.0 )%     (27.2 )%     (20.9 )%
               
Adjusted EBITDA margin change on a constant currency basis (bps)   32       (515 )         (230 )
               


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Operating Free Cash Flows
(unaudited and in thousands)
               
  Third Quarter   Third Quarter Year to Date
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,961     $ 31,155     $ 26,309     $ 99,186  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (7,379 )     (5,943 )     (21,434 )     (33,939 )
Operating free cash flows $ 21,582     $ 25,212     $ 4,875     $ 65,247  
               

Investor Contact:
Alexis Tessier
investor.relations@hain.com

Media Contact:
Jen Davis
Jen.Davis@hain.com


