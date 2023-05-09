Beachfront Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Distinction reflects Beachfront’s commitment to culture, employee welfare, and excellence in the marketing and advertising technology industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront , the sell-side ad server built for convergent TV, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

The recognition reflects Beachfront's strong commitment to creating a workplace environment that values, nurtures, and empowers employees. With generous benefits and perks, a transparent management team, and highly-supportive policies for career growth, Beachfront truly puts employees first. The company frequently holds team gatherings, offers free in-office meals, and provides training opportunities for professional development. Above all else, Beachfront strives to create a culture of empathy and afford employees a healthy work-life balance.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“At Beachfront, we take great pride in our culture. Our commitment to team welfare and career growth is unwavering, and our employee-focused approach to the business is what makes us unique,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO at Beachfront. “As a company, we value integrity, collaboration, innovation, and the constant pursuit of excellence. Our goal is always to provide our employees with opportunities to grow and learn and to ensure teams are empowered to do their best work, day in and day out.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

Beachfront is an employee-first organization that prioritizes team welfare, career growth, and top-down transparency. Notable benefits available to Beachfront employees include:

Flexible working accommodations, including work-from-home, hybrid, and in-office options

Unlimited paid time off (PTO), with a minimum number of required days

Generous 401k matching and retirement savings plans

Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage

Generous maternity and paternity leave policies

Beachfront is delighted to be recognized for this award and remains committed to supporting the success and well-being of its team. To learn more, visit beachfront.com/careers .

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the sell-side ad server built for convergent TV. Our technology enables real-time, unified ad serving and monetization across all TV and video endpoints, including connected TV (CTV), set-top box VOD, spot linear, and national addressable television. Leading media owners, programmers, and distributors, such as AMC, CW, Dish, LG, Pluto, Univision, Vevo, and VIZIO, utilize Beachfront’s TV-first tech stack to drive advertising revenue, improve ad operations, and deliver premium ad experiences to their viewers. Founded in 2007, Beachfront is an independent, private equity-backed company based in New York City. In 2017, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, through her investment firm PSP Partners, acquired a majority stake in Beachfront along with Growth Catalyst Partners. Learn more at beachfront.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com







