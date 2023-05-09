LGI Homes Introduces the Terrata Homes Brand into the Seattle Market with the Opening of Falcon Ridge near Puyallup

/EIN News/ -- EDGEWOOD, Wash., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced Terrata Homes is now selling at Falcon Ridge, its newest community in the Seattle market. This breathtaking community offers homebuyers a variety of new, modern homes with spacious layouts and high-end interior finishes.



Located just north of Puyallup in Edgewood, Falcon Ridge is a neighborhood of modern luxury homes that is protected by walls of well-established native trees and plants providing privacy and serene views. Homeowners have access to an expansive 9-acre nature preserve, a nature trail, exercise stations and picnic tables.

Terrata Homes at Falcon Ridge offers a brand-new lineup of five exclusive, new home designs that have been carefully curated to fit the desires of today’s homebuyer. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, all five home designs showcase modern aesthetics, state-of-the-art interior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. This newly curated home collection ranges in size from 2,586 square feet to 3,238 square feet. Well-crafted floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms featuring desirable additional spaces such as game rooms, flex rooms, master bedrooms with private living quarters, and covered outdoor living areas are options all available within the community. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of designer upgrades including a full suite of black stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, quartz countertops, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout, finished three-car garages and covered outdoor living spaces with fireplaces.

Falcon Ridge offers the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience. With easy access to I-5 and Highway 167, residents are just a short commute from both Tacoma and Seattle. From top-rated schools and wonderful outdoor amenities to its premier location, Falcon Ridge truly has it all.

New homes at Falcon Ridge start in the $860s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this incredible community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 889-5262 ext 197 or visit TerrataHomes.com/FalconRidge.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

