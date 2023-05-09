Noema Pharma to Present at BioEquity Europe 2023

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that senior members of its Management Team will present at BioEquity Europe taking place May 14-16, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. Noema management will provide an update on its clinical development activities and outline anticipated milestones.



Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Time: 9:50 am IST / 10:50 am CEST

Location: Liffey Meeting Room 3

For scheduling a meeting with the Noema Pharma management team, please contact info@noemapharma.com.

Most recently, Noema announced the closing of an oversubscribed CHF 103 million (USD 112 million) Series B financing that was co-led by leading European healthcare focused investment firms Forbion and Jeito Capital. UPMC Enterprises and an additional new investor joined existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare and Invus to complete the round.

More information about the conference can be found here.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma ( www.noemapharma.com ) is a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The Company has a well differentiated pipeline with four mid clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Noema currently has 3 active Phase 2b clinical trials in highly undertreated CNS conditions: seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia and Childhood Onset Fluency Disorder. The Company has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in adult patients with Tourette Syndrome that is currently being extended with an adolescent cohort. The Company has also completed preclinical validation studies in Atypical Depression and Binge Eating Disorder. Noema Pharma was founded in 2019 by the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Additional investors include Biomed Partners, Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners, UPMC Enterprises, and an undisclosed investor.

Contacts