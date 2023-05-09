Submit Release
CTG IT Solutions and Services Segments Gross Margin Improved to 28.9% in First Quarter 2023

  • Software Engineering revenue in the first quarter of more than $30 million with gross margin of 31.8%
  • Revenue of $78.2 million reflected intentional disengagement of $11.6 million from non-strategic technology services business
  • Signed one of the largest IT Solutions engagements in North America with expected revenue of $20 million over next two years
  • IT Solutions and Services segments represent 81% of total revenue in the first quarter
  • IT Solutions and Services segments gross margin improved 130 basis points year-over-year
  • GAAP operating margin was 0.9% in first quarter; non-GAAP operating margin was 2.7%
  • Net income was $0.3 million, with a margin of 0.4%; adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million, with a margin of 3.5%
  • Committed to 10% adjusted EBITDA margins by the end of 2025

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive their productivity and profitability, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Results include Eleviant Technologies (Eleviant), acquired by CTG on September 29, 2022.

Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO, commented, “We continue to successfully execute our strategy despite the difficult macroeconomic environment. As we work to complete the first phase of our transformation, we are driving the digital solutions and services business mix to more than 80% of revenue, our highest level to date, and expanding our IT solutions margins. Our first quarter North America IT Solutions and Services segment achieved gross margins of 38.7%, up 510 basis points from a year ago.”

“As the integration of Eleviant progresses, we continue to be very pleased with the talent and capabilities of this team. We recently won a sophisticated digital IT solutions engagement for a North American client where the services will be provided primarily by the Eleviant team, in line with our expectations of leveraging the offshore model as a result of this acquisition. We look forward to further successes across our portfolio and the accelerated contribution Eleviant will make in the future.”

“We invested during the quarter to further expand our North American sales, solutions and marketing teams. While these investments reduced our operating margin in the quarter, we continue to take a long-term approach to position the Company for accelerated growth and profitability in the future. We are encouraged by our strong pipeline and are excited to have signed at the end of the first quarter another project that is one of the largest IT Solutions projects in recent years in North America, which contributed to a significant level of global IT bookings approaching $100 million in the quarter. We anticipate this project will help accelerate significant growth specifically in the IT Solutions and Services segments, with second quarter revenue in those segments increasing more than 10% from the prior year period.”

Consolidated First Quarter 2023 Review (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

 ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended   Change 2022-2023   Change 2021-2022
  Mar. 31, 2023   Apr. 1, 2022   Apr. 2, 2021   $   %   $   %
Revenue $ 78,202     $ 89,417     $ 97,129     $ (11,215 )   (12.5 )%   $ (7,712 )   (7.9 )%
                           
GAAP Gross Profit $ 20,135     $ 20,595     $ 20,767     $ (460 )   (2.2 )%   $ (172 )   (0.8 )%
GAAP Gross Margin   25.7 %     23.0 %     21.4 %                
                           
GAAP Operating Income $ 707     $ 3,199     $ 2,098     $ (2,492 )   (77.9 )%   $ 1,101     52.5 %
GAAP Operating Margin   0.9 %     3.6 %     2.2 %                
                           
Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 2,108     $ 3,461     $ 2,742     $ (1,353 )   (39.1 )%   $ 719     26.2 %
Non-GAAP Operating Margin*   2.7 %     3.9 %     2.8 %                
                           
GAAP Net Income $ 315     $ 2,240     $ 1,508     $ (1,925 )   (85.9 )%   $ 732     48.5 %
GAAP Net Margin   0.4 %     2.5 %     1.6 %                
                           
Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 1,240     $ 2,439     $ 2,006     $ (1,199 )   (49.2 )%   $ 433     21.6 %
Non-GAAP Net Income Margin*   1.6 %     2.7 %     2.1 %                
                           
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 2,765     $ 4,331     $ 3,725     $ (1,566 )   (36.2 )%   $ 606     16.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*   3.5 %     4.8 %     3.8 %                

* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below

  • The change in revenue reflects the Company’s continued business mix shift to more solutions and services-based business. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company intentionally disengaged $11.6 million from its lower-margin non-strategic technology services business.
  • The change in business mix has led to significant improvements in gross margin over the past two years, increasing 430 basis points over that time.
  • The Company’s pipeline continues to be strong, and the Company achieved IT Solutions and Services bookings near $100 million in the quarter.
  • As a percentage of revenue, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 24.8% compared with 19.5% in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to significant increases in acquisition-related expenses from the Eleviant acquisition and additional investments made in support of North America business development efforts.
  • The effective tax rate was 34.0% compared with 23.9% in last year’s first quarter, which benefited from windfalls on equity-based compensation transactions.
  • Included in GAAP net income was $0.4 million of acquisition-related expenses, $0.3 million of ERP system implementation costs, and $0.2 million of severance, while the prior-year period included $0.2 million of acquisition expenses. Earnings per diluted share were $0.02 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $0.15 for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding these expenses from both periods, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.08 compared with $0.16.

First Quarter Segment Performance (unaudited)

IT Solutions and Services

North America

 ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended     Change 2022-2023     Change 2021-2022  
  Mar. 31, 2023     Apr. 1, 2022     Apr. 2, 2021     $     %     $     %  
Revenue $ 23,196     $ 20,435     $ 18,454     $ 2,761       13.5 %   $ 1,981       10.7 %
Percent of total   29.6 %     22.9 %     19.0 %                        
                                         
Gross profit $ 8,984     $ 6,862     $ 6,012     $ 2,122       30.9 %   $ 850       14.1 %
Gross margin   38.7 %     33.6 %     32.6 %                        
                                         
Contribution profit $ 4,187     $ 3,732     $ 2,855     $ 455       12.2 %   $ 877       30.7 %
Contribution margin   18.1 %     18.3 %     15.5 %                        
  • The growth in segment revenue reflects contributions from Eleviant and new customers or projects in digital IT solutions.
  • Segment gross margins saw substantial expansion given the focus on digital solutions and contribution from Eleviant.

Europe

 ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended     Change 2022-2023     Change 2021-2022  
  Mar. 31, 2023     Apr. 1, 2022     Apr. 2, 2021     $     %     $     %  
Revenue $ 40,093     $ 42,478     $ 46,007     $ (2,385 )     (5.6 )%   $ (3,529 )     (7.7 )%
Percent of total   51.3 %     47.5 %     47.4 %                        
                                         
Gross profit $ 9,324     $ 10,480     $ 11,217     $ (1,156 )     (11.0 )%   $ (737 )     (6.6 )%
Gross margin   23.3 %     24.7 %     24.4 %                        
                                         
Contribution profit $ 4,272     $ 5,251     $ 5,734     $ (979 )     (18.6 )%   $ (483 )     (8.4 )%
Contribution margin   10.7 %     12.4 %     12.5 %                        
  • Revenue in the 2023 first quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $2.0 million due to a change in foreign currency exchange rates.
  • Segment margins reflect the timing of mandated salary adjustments at the beginning of the year that are being passed along to clients throughout the year.

Non-Strategic Technology Services

 ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended     Change 2022-2023     Change 2021-2022  
  Mar. 31, 2023     Apr. 1, 2022     Apr. 2, 2021     $     %     $     %  
Revenue $ 14,913     $ 26,504     $ 32,668     $ (11,591 )     (43.7 )%   $ (6,164 )     (18.9 )%
Percent of total   19.1 %     29.6 %     33.6 %                        
                                         
Gross profit $ 1,827     $ 3,253     $ 3,538     $ (1,426 )     (43.8 )%   $ (285 )     (8.1 )%
Gross margin   12.3 %     12.3 %     10.8 %                        
                                         
Contribution profit $ 1,464     $ 2,443     $ 2,223     $ (979 )     (40.1 )%   $ 220       9.9 %
Contribution margin   9.8 %     9.2 %     6.8 %                        
  • The Company continues actively disengaging from its non-strategic technology services consistent with its long-term strategy.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $23.3 million compared with $25.1 million at year-end 2022. Net cash used in operations was $2.6 million.

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, the Company had $1.4 million outstanding on its revolving line of credit facility, with no other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 83 in the first quarter of 2023 compared with 76 in the prior-year period. The DSO in the prior year period was lower due to significant collections of receivables from a large engagement completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Successfully Executing Strategy

CTG is a catalyst for digital transformation, helping IT and business leaders accelerate integration of digital technology into all areas of their operations to improve productivity, strengthen business processes, elevate internal controls, and increase value delivery to their customers. CTG’s strategy for growth is its transformation into a higher-performing, digital solutions-based business. The three key elements of its strategy are:

  • Becoming a global provider of digital IT solutions by capitalizing on the compelling digital transformation trend, leveraging the CTG brand built on reliability and results, and delivering solutions primarily to the energy, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors.
  • Growing the team organically by adding highly qualified and experienced associates, employing innovative tools and methodologies, and making selective acquisitions.
  • Strengthening the Company’s margin profile by reducing delivery costs and changing the mix of business by disengaging from low margin IT staffing service support in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

“As we look ahead, we are focused on the disciplined execution of our strategy and reducing our cost structure to deliver value for our shareholders,” said John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer. “The midpoint of our consolidated revenue outlook for 2023 is unchanged from last quarter, but we have increased our IT Solutions and Services revenue outlook to represent an 18% increase at the midpoint when compared with 2022. The total revenue outlook now includes a reduction of $40 million to $45 million from the prior year as a result of the intentional disengagement from the lowest margin business in our Non-Strategic Technology Services segment, slightly offset by a full year of revenue from Eleviant, which only contributed one quarter of revenue in 2022. We have also slightly reduced the midpoint of our GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance by $0.02. We expect to expand our margins and reach our adjusted EBITDA margin* goal of approximately 7% by the end of 2023, representing the completion of the first phase of our transformation into a pure-play IT solutions business. Our team is continually focused on enhancing shareholder value and, longer term, we are committed to 10% adjusted EBITDA margins by the end of 2025.”

The Company’s 2023 GAAP EPS estimates reflect the previously announced Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation project. However, these costs are being backed out as part of the non-GAAP EPS disclosures. The difference in the GAAP and non-GAAP EPS estimates in 2023 is larger than prior years due to the ERP project, and as the Company also accounts for the amortization of the intangible assets created by the acquisition of Eleviant.

CTG guidance for 2023 is as follows:

Revenue $310 million to $340 million
IT Solutions and Services Revenue $265 million to $285 million
GAAP diluted EPS $0.34 to $0.42
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.56 to $0.64

*The corresponding GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA is net income. The Company is not providing forward-looking net income guidance given the significant effort and assumptions involved in measuring net income. The GAAP to non-GAAP tables below include net income to adjusted EBITDA displayed on historical results for the past five quarters and the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

CTG will hold a conference call today, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To access the live call, dial +1 844 826 3035. The conference call will also be available via webcast in the Investors section of CTG’s website at https://investors.ctg.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by dialing +1 844 512 2921 and entering the access code 10177274. The webcast will be archived on CTG’s website in the Events & Presentations section for at least 90 days. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on integrating digital technology into all areas of its clients to improve their operations and increase their value proposition. CTG’s engagement in the digital transformation process drives improved data-driven decision-making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG operates in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Information

The Company has referenced non-GAAP information in this news release. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors and management to gain an overall understanding of its current financial performance and prospects. In addition, management uses non-GAAP financial measures for forecasting, facilitating ongoing operating decisions, and measuring the Company’s overall performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures align closely with its internal measurement processes and reflect the Company’s core operating results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below. The non-GAAP financial information is presented using a consistent methodology from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's current expectations as to future growth, financial outlook, business strategy and performance expectations for 2023 and beyond and statements related to cost control, new business opportunities, financial performance, market demand, and other attributes of the Company, which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “currently,” “continue,” “intends,” “outlook,” “forecasts,” “target,” and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions, a review of industry reports, current business conditions in the areas where the Company does business, feedback from existing and potential new clients, a review of current and proposed legislation and governmental regulations that may affect the Company and/or its clients, and other future events or circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks, including among others, any new or continuing regulatory, social and business responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, or the potential impacts of any similar items on the Company’s business, operations, employees, contractors and clients, and the potential impacts of any similar future public health crisis, pandemic, or epidemic, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, currency exchange risks, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between solutions and services and non-strategic technology services, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, current macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and services and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry, economic and political conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, actions of activist shareholders, and other risks with domestic and foreign operations including uncertainty and business interruptions resulting from political changes and actions in the U.S. and abroad, such as the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine and developments in China, and volatility in the global credit and financial markets and economy, and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other reports, including but not limited to subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.



COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
  For the Quarter Ended  
  March 31,     April 1,     April 2,  
  2023     2022     2021  
                 
Revenue $ 78,202     $ 89,417     $ 97,129  
Cost of services   58,067       68,822       76,362  
Gross profit   20,135       20,595       20,767  
Selling, general and admin. expenses   19,428       17,396       18,669  
Operating income   707       3,199       2,098  
Other expense, net   (230 )     (257 )     (150 )
Income before income taxes   477       2,942       1,948  
Provision for income taxes   162       702       440  
Net income $ 315     $ 2,240     $ 1,508  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic $ 0.02     $ 0.16     $ 0.11  
Diluted $ 0.02     $ 0.15     $ 0.10  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic   14,704       14,199       13,696  
Diluted   15,347       14,977       14,944  



COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
  March 31,     December 31,     April 1,  
  2023     2022     2022  
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,300     $ 25,140     $ 38,724  
Accounts receivable, net   71,885       70,979       74,674  
Other current assets   5,016       3,769       3,065  
Total current assets   100,201       99,888       116,463  
                 
Property and equipment, net   5,436       5,061       4,777  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   18,654       18,506       20,762  
Cash surrender value   3,971       4,120       3,756  
Acquired intangibles, net   12,629       12,943       6,837  
Goodwill   36,229       35,998       19,174  
Other assets   5,502       5,103       7,171  
Total Assets $ 182,622     $ 181,619     $ 178,940  
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable $ 15,110     $ 14,254     $ 12,444  
Accrued compensation   16,937       19,016       20,444  
Operating lease liabilities   5,981       5,905       6,199  
Other current liabilities   13,220       12,758       17,036  
Total current liabilities   51,248       51,933       56,123  
                 
Long-term debt   1,369       -       -  
Operating lease liabilities   12,503       12,466       14,379  
Other liabilities   10,198       11,241       13,030  
Shareholders' equity   107,304       105,979       95,408  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 182,622     $ 181,619     $ 178,940  



COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
  For the Quarter Ended  
  March 31,     April 1,     April 2,  
  2023     2022     2021  
                 
Net income $ 315     $ 2,240     $ 1,508  
Depreciation and amortization expense   837       716       854  
Equity-based compensation expense   345       573       590  
Other operating items   (4,065 )     879       (697 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (2,568 )     4,408       2,255  
Net cash used in investing activities   (697 )     (61 )     (891 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   1,123       (844 )     163  
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents   302       (363 )     (868 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (1,840 )     3,140       659  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   25,140       35,584       32,865  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,300     $ 38,724     $ 33,524  
                 


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

For reporting purposes, the Company discloses three segments, including IT Solutions and Services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America. The Company continues investing in business development, including solutions, sales, delivery, and recruiting to drive its digital transformation strategy in the North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments. The Company is not investing in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment which includes lower margin staffing services. Contribution profit represents operational profit after consideration of expenses such as sales, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses.

  For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023  
  North              
  America     Europe     Non-Strategic  
  IT Solutions     IT Solutions     Technology  
  and Services     and Services     Services  
                 
Revenue $ 23,196     $ 40,093     $ 14,913  
Cost of services   14,212       30,769       13,086  
Gross profit   8,984       9,324       1,827  
Gross margin   38.7 %     23.3 %     12.3 %
Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses   4,797       5,052       363  
Contribution profit $ 4,187     $ 4,272     $ 1,464  
Contribution margin   18.1 %     10.7 %     9.8 %


  For the Quarter Ended April 1, 2022  
  North              
  America     Europe     Non-Strategic  
  IT Solutions     IT Solutions     Technology  
  and Services     and Services     Services  
                 
Revenue $ 20,435     $ 42,478     $ 26,504  
Cost of services   13,573       31,998       23,251  
Gross profit   6,862       10,480       3,253  
Gross margin   33.6 %     24.7 %     12.3 %
Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses   3,130       5,229       810  
Contribution profit $ 3,732     $ 5,251     $ 2,443  
Contribution margin   18.3 %     12.4 %     9.2 %


  For the Quarter Ended April 2, 2021  
  North              
  America     Europe     Non-Strategic  
  IT Solutions     IT Solutions     Technology  
  and Services     and Services     Services  
                 
Revenue $ 18,454     $ 46,007     $ 32,668  
Cost of services   12,442       34,790       29,130  
Gross profit   6,012       11,217       3,538  
Gross margin   32.6 %     24.4 %     10.8 %
Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses   3,157       5,483       1,315  
Contribution profit $ 2,855     $ 5,734     $ 2,223  
Contribution margin   15.5 %     12.5 %     6.8 %



COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Segment and Vertical Market Trends (Unaudited)
Supplemental Financial Information
                        Twelve Months
    For the Quarter Ended   Ended
    Mar.   Jun.   Sept.   Dec.   Mar.   Mar.
    2022   2022   2022   2022   2023   2023
Revenue (in millions)                        
North America IT Solutions and Services   $ 20.435     $ 20.339     $ 20.340     $ 22.924     $ 23.196     $ 86.799  
Europe IT Solutions and Services     42.478       37.160       33.258       37.035       40.093       147.546  
Non-Strategic Technology Services     26.504       25.260       21.404       17.943       14.913       79.520  
Total Revenue   $ 89.417     $ 82.759     $ 75.002     $ 77.902     $ 78.202     $ 313.865  
                         
Revenue in North America                        
Constant Currency (in millions)*                        
North America   $ 46.262     $ 45.042     $ 41.501     $ 40.604     $ 37.859     $ 165.006  
Foreign Currency Impact     (0.040 )     (0.031 )     (0.019 )     0.001       -      
Total Revenue in Constant Currency (non-GAAP)   $ 46.222     $ 45.011     $ 41.482     $ 40.605     $ 37.859      
                         
Revenue in Europe                        
Constant Currency (in millions)*                        
Europe   $ 43.155     $ 37.717     $ 33.501     $ 37.298     $ 40.343     $ 148.859  
Foreign Currency Impact     (1.977 )     0.233       2.164       1.939       -      
Total Revenue in Constant Currency (non-GAAP)   $ 41.178     $ 37.950     $ 35.665     $ 39.237     $ 40.343      
                         
Revenue By Geography                        
North America     51.7 %     54.4 %     55.3 %     52.1 %     48.4 %     52.6 %
Europe     48.3 %     45.6 %     44.7 %     47.9 %     51.6 %     47.4 %
Total     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                         
Revenue by Vertical Market                        
Healthcare     17 %     18 %     19 %     18 %     19 %     18 %
Financial Services     17 %     15 %     15 %     17 %     18 %     16 %
Manufacturing     14 %     15 %     17 %     16 %     16 %     16 %
Technology Service Providers     24 %     24 %     22 %     19 %     16 %     21 %
Energy     5 %     7 %     6 %     6 %     6 %     6 %
General Markets     23 %     21 %     21 %     24 %     25 %     23 %
Total     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %
                         
Operating Margins                        
GAAP Operating Margin     3.6 %     3.8 %     3.0 %     3.1 %     0.9 %     2.7 %
Non-GAAP Operating Margin     3.9 %     4.2 %     4.0 %     5.1 %     2.7 %     4.0 %


Other Information (in millions except Billable Days and EPS)

Billable Days     65     64     63     63     64     254
Net Income   $ 2.240   $ 2.040   $ 1.102   $ 1.227   $ 0.315   $ 4.684
GAAP Diluted EPS   $ 0.15   $ 0.13   $ 0.07   $ 0.08   $ 0.02   $ 0.30
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS   $ 0.16   $ 0.15   $ 0.11   $ 0.14   $ 0.08   $ 0.48
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $ 4.3   $ 4.2   $ 3.8   $ 4.8   $ 2.8   $ 15.6


Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO)

Cash less Debt, Net   $ 38.7   $ 35.5   $ 26.8   $ 25.1   $ 21.9    
Working Capital   $ 60.3   $ 61.8   $ 44.5   $ 48.7   $ 49.0    
DSO     76     84     83     84     83    

* Constant Currency is measured by applying the current fiscal period's average exchange rate to each of the prior periods


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes expenses associated with severance, an ERP system implementation, and certain acquisition-related expenses. The acquisition-related expenses consist of due diligence costs, amortization of intangible assets, and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income

                        Twelve
                        Months
    For the Quarter Ended   Ended
    Mar.   Jun.   Sept.   Dec.   Mar.   Mar.
(in millions)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2023   2023
GAAP Operating Income   $ 3.199   $ 3.173   $ 2.253   $ 2.451   $ 0.707   $ 8.584
Acquisition-related expenses     0.262     0.290     0.744     0.696     0.634     2.364
ERP system implementation costs     -     -     -     -     0.481     0.481
Severance     -     -     -     0.838     0.286     1.124
Non-GAAP Operating Income   $ 3.461   $ 3.463   $ 2.997   $ 3.985   $ 2.108   $ 12.553


Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin

                        Twelve
                        Months
    For the Quarter Ended   Ended
    Mar.   Jun.   Sept.   Dec.   Mar.   Mar.
    2022   2022   2022   2022   2023   2023
GAAP Operating Margin   3.6 %   3.8 %   3.0 %   3.1 %   0.9 %   2.7 %
Acquisition-related expenses   0.3 %   0.4 %   1.0 %   0.9 %   0.8 %   0.8 %
ERP system implementation costs   -     -     -     -     0.6 %   0.2 %
Severance   -     -     -     1.1 %   0.4 %   0.3 %
Non-GAAP Operating Margin   3.9 %   4.2 %   4.0 %   5.1 %   2.7 %   4.0 %


Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income

                        Twelve
                        Months
  For the Quarter Ended   Ended
    Mar.   Jun.   Sept.   Dec.   Mar.   Mar.
(in millions)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2023   2023
GAAP Net Income   $ 2.240   $ 2.040   $ 1.102   $ 1.227   $ 0.315   $ 4.684
Acquisition-related expenses     0.199     0.212     0.510     0.435     0.419     1.576
ERP system implementation costs     -     -     -     -     0.317     0.317
Severance     -     -     -     0.524     0.189     0.713
Non-GAAP Net Income   $ 2.439   $ 2.252   $ 1.612   $ 2.186   $ 1.240   $ 7.290


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

                        Twelve
                        Months
    For the Quarter Ended   Ended
    Mar.   Jun.   Sept.   Dec.   Mar.   Mar.
     2022   2022   2022   2022   2023   2023
GAAP Diluted EPS   $ 0.15   $ 0.13   $ 0.07   $ 0.08   $ 0.02   $ 0.30
Acquisition-related expenses     0.01     0.02     0.04     0.03     0.03     0.12
ERP system implementation costs     -     -     -     -     0.02     0.02
Severance     -     -     -     0.03     0.01     0.04
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS   $ 0.16   $ 0.15   $ 0.11   $ 0.14   $ 0.08   $ 0.48


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, and other, which includes severance, ERP system implementation costs, and acquisition-related expenses.

                        Twelve
                        Months
    For the Quarter Ended   Ended
    Mar.   Jun.   Sept.   Dec.   Mar.   Mar.
(in millions)   2022   2022   2022   2022   2023   2023
Net Income   $ 2.240     $ 2.040     $ 1.102     $ 1.227     $ 0.315     $ 4.684  
Taxes     0.702       0.748       0.759       0.736       0.162       2.405  
Interest     0.100       0.100       0.103       0.100       0.109       0.412  
Depreciation and amortization     0.716       0.684       0.651       0.948       0.837       3.120  
Equity-based compensation expense     0.573       0.603       0.693       0.694       0.345       2.335  
Other     -       0.049       0.516       1.102       0.997       2.664  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4.331     $ 4.224     $ 3.824     $ 4.807     $ 2.765     $ 15.620  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin     4.8 %     5.1 %     5.1 %     6.2 %     3.5 %     5.0 %


CTG news releases are available at www.ctg.com.


 


Contacts:

John M. Laubacker
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 716 887 7368

Investor Relations:
Deborah K. Pawlowski
Kei Advisors LLC
dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: +1 716 843 3908

Craig P. Mychajluk         
Kei Advisors LLC
cmychajluk@keiadvisors.com
Tel: +1 716 843 3832

Primary Logo

