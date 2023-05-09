Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,911 in the last 365 days.

Nusano to Participate in the 2nd Annual Guggenheim Securities Radiopharmaceuticals Day

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Guggenheim Securities Radiopharmaceuticals Day in New York City on Monday, May 15, 2023.

WHAT:   Guggenheim Securities Fireside Chat
     
WHO:   Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano
    Howard Lewin, COO and Co-Founder, Nusano
     
WHEN:   3:55 – 4:20 p.m. EDT
     
WHERE:   New York, NY

Lowe and Lewin will discuss how Nusano’s proprietary ion source and production platform are poised to supply desperately needed medical radioisotopes to support patient care and accelerate cancer therapeutics.

About Nusano, Inc.
Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.  

Contacts:

At Nusano:
Scott Larrivee, Head of PR & Communications, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nusano to Participate in the 2nd Annual Guggenheim Securities Radiopharmaceuticals Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more