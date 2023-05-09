U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Its Participation at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing assets, announced today that it will be attending the EF Hutton Global Conference to be held at the Plaza Hotel in New York, New York on May 10-11, 2023. Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. The Company’s investor deck is posted on the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com.



