Salipro Biotech and DyNAbind Announce Milestone Achievement in Collaboration to Enable DEL for Membrane Proteins

The two biotech companies report that they have successfully screened and identified several small molecule compounds that bind to a challenging membrane protein drug target.

/EIN News/ -- STOCKHOLM, Sweden and DRESDEN, Germany, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salipro Biotech AB and DyNAbind GmbH, two leading biotech companies, announced today the achievement of a key milestone from their collaboration aimed to revolutionize drug discovery against difficult-to-drug targets. The collaboration combines the benefits of Salipro Biotech’s proprietary platform technology for membrane proteins with DyNAbind’s proprietary DNA-Encoded Library (DEL) technology to accelerate the development of novel drugs for challenging targets.



Membrane proteins like GPCRs, SLC transporters and Ion Channels are an important but difficult-to-drug class of drug targets representing the majority of targets in the pharmaceutical industry. However, they are inherently unstable and complex to investigate, making drug discovery a tricky process. This collaboration set up a comprehensive discovery process to address this and expand the target space to enable pharma partners to develop novel first-in-class medicines.

The companies are delighted to announce that they have successfully screened and identified several small molecule compounds that bind to a difficult membrane protein target. Binding has been confirmed via surface plasmon resonance, marking a crucial milestone in the drug discovery process. This development opens up entirely new possibilities for the development of novel drugs against challenging targets such as GPCRs and Ion Channels.

Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech, said, "We are excited about this milestone in our collaboration with DyNAbind. Our Salipro® platform technology for membrane proteins combined with DyNAbind's Dynamic Library technology has opened up new avenues for drug discovery against challenging targets. This marks a significant step towards making the undruggable druggable."

Michael Thompson, CEO of DyNAbind, added, "Membrane proteins represent a major challenge in drug discovery, so we’re thrilled to demonstrate our progress in drugging these targets. Our Dynamic Library technology, combined with Salipro Biotech's expertise in making membrane proteins more accessible, has allowed us to make substantial progress in the discovery of novel drugs against these important targets."

This collaboration represents a significant development in the field of DEL and membrane proteins, showcasing the potential for cutting-edge technologies to transform drug discovery. The results demonstrate the potential for the development of novel drugs against challenging targets and will pave the way for future innovations in this field.

Press contact:

Salipro Biotech AB

Jens Frauenfeld

CEO

+46 (0)70 052 0421

jens.frauenfeld@salipro.com

https://www.salipro.com

DyNAbind GmbH

Nadine Schmieder-Galfe

Director of Operations

+49 (0)351 7999 2923

nadine.sg@dynabind.com

https://www.dynabind.com/

For more information, please visit: https://www.salipro.com | https://www.dynabind.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/salipro-biotech | https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynabind

Twitter: https://twitter.com/saliprobiotech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a79e044e-0c5a-426f-b31d-198b6f30f7c8