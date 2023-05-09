Medical Sensors Market Size & Growth to reach USD 7.54 Billion in 2032 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for wearable medical devices is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical sensors market size was USD 2.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for wearable medical devices is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Use of such medicines will rise in the future, as price of inpatient care and treatment decreases. Medical sensors are needed for these digital pills to sense the signal and collect data for impact of the medication or any missed doses. As a result, these pills will rise demand for medical sensors.

However, rigorous regulatory framework and demand for product approvals are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, lower penetration of medical equipment in developing countries is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The flow sensors segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical sensors market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of flow sensors to measure volume and flow rate of gas administered to patients. Flow rate and volume of gas given to patient are measured by Respiratory Gas Monitoring (RGMs) using flow sensors, which can be positioned inside or outside RGMs. Prior to inspiration, flow sensors implanted inside RGMs measure each individual gas to ensure that prescribed gas mixture is supplied.

The minimally invasive procedure segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global medical sensors market over the forecast period. Minimally invasive procedure has replaced a number of procedures that were previously performed using an open technique. Some of these techniques include laparoscopic, endoscopic, and robotic surgery. Minimally invasive operations only require small incisions, since modern equipment allow surgeons to complete their work without having to expose abdomen or other surgical sites.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report conducts a thorough investigation into the highly competitive landscape of the global market for medical sensors, highlighting the top vendors, their strategic initiatives, the market’s current growth prospects, vendor positions, and vendor market shares held by each player.

The study also highlights the company’s development plans, such as product innovation, new product releases, and technological advancement.

Some major companies in the global market report include:

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Sensirion

Medtronic

ON Semiconductor

Tekscan

Analog Devices

Amphenol Corporation

Texas Instruments

ST Microelectronics.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Regional analysis is an important component of a market research report, as it provides insights into how a particular market or industry varies across different geographic regions.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Medical Sensors market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors.

Key Objectives of the Global Medical Sensors Market Report:

-This research includes a complete analysis and forecast estimation of the industry.

-The research provides insightful information on the key trends, restraints, opportunities, and difficulties that the top companies in the global market for medical sensors are now dealing with.

-The research provides insight into the leading market competitors, their business strategy, and long-term growth prospects.

Market segmentation

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Heart Rate Sensors

Blood Glucose Sensors

Blood Oxygen Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Position Sensors

Medical Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Invasive Medical Procedures

Non-Invasive Medical Procedures

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Medical Device Classification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Class I

Class II

Class III

Key points covered in the report:

-A thorough market analysis that includes crucial information for company

Market division according to product categories, uses, and end consumers.

-The major components are further broken down into smaller segments for easier comprehension.

-The latest product advances, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of key rivals are covered. Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological improvements are comprehensively explored.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Outlook

4.1.1. Market indicators analysis

4.1.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.1.2.1. Rising demand for wearable medical devices

