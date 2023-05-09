Deputy Consul General of Belgium in Hong Kong visited MPU

MACAU, May 9 - The Deputy Consul General of Belgium in Hong Kong, Eva Morre, visited the Macao Polytechnic University on 5th May and was welcomed by the Vice-Rector of MPU, Dr. Vivian Lei, and other MPU members. The two sides exchanged views on higher education cooperation, student exchanges and academic collaboration projects between Macao and Belgium.

During the meeting, Dr. Vivian Lei introduced the academic and research development of MPU. Based on a solid foundation of collaboration with various universities in Europe, MPU is eager to launch academic exchanges with universities in Belgium and continue to foster cooperation with internationally renowned universities.

Eva Morre expressed her gratitude for the hospitality of MPU and looks forward to collaborating with MPU on future exchange activities in the areas of culture and education, including establishing student exchange programmes and organising Belgian art and cultural activities so as to further enhance higher education cooperation between Macao and Belgium.

Other MPU members who participated in the meeting included Prof. Joaquim Carvalho, Director of the International Portuguese Training Centre, and Alice Lao, Head of the Student Affairs Office.