Non-Dairy Creamer Market 2023 - By Key Players, Regional Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Outlook By 2027

Dairy alternative has become a need for consumers who are allergic to conventional milk/milk products.

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market” — Allied Market Research

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global Non-Dairy Creamer Market. However, expensive nature and popularity of low-fat and low cholesterol conventional milk hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in consumers who are allergic to dairy products and introduction of different taste & flavors of dairy alternative beverages present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global non-dairy creamer market size was valued at $1,730.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,386.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027. The almond segment was the highest contributor to the non-dairy creamer market share in 2019, and is estimated to reach $707.8 million by 2027, registering a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The major strategies adopted by key players to expand their business include new product launches and business expansion. The key players profiled in the report are Nestlé S.A., White Wave Foods, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Ripple Foods, Nutpods, Super Group Ltd., Laird Superfood, Califia Farms, Kerry Group, and Rich Product Corporation.

Based on form, the liquid segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2019, and is expected to contribute its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to convenience and ease of use offered by liquid non-dairy creamers and rise in number of lactose intolerant population across the world. The report also analyzes the powdered form.

North America to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share with nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to aggressive marketing and positioning strategies, new product launches, and rise in health awareness among consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward non-dairy products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

--> Almond segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% in revenue terms during the forecast period.

--> Depending on nature, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027.

--> Supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

--> U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of non-dairy creamer.

--> Coconut is anticipated to witness a notable growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027, in value terms.

Based on the non-dairy creamer market forecast by form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to garner a notable CAGR throughout the forecast.

