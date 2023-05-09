Vterun Launches Alpha2000 Portable Power Station with Advanced Features for Reliable Power Backup Solutions

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Vterun, a leading provider of innovative power solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Alpha2000 Portable Power Station. The Alpha2000 is a powerful and versatile power backup solution designed to provide reliable and continuous power for all kinds of power needs, whether indoors or outdoors

The Alpha2000 is equipped with advanced features that distinguish it from other products available in the market. It is powered by a 2000W bi-directional inverter (2500W under E-Turbo mode) that can supply power to any electrical appliance with ease. The Alpha2000's 25ms UPS integrated technology ensures seamless power transfer in case of an outage, keeping the devices powered and protected at all times.

Alpha2000 has a built-in 2048Wh safe LiFePO4 battery that provides a long-lasting power supply for most devices. It is a non-toxic, non-hazardous battery that is completely safe to use, making it an eco-friendly choice. Additionally, the Alpha2000 has a fast AC charging speed of 1500W, making it possible to fully charge in just a few hours.

One of the unique features of the Alpha2000 is that it is expandable up to an unprecedented 32kWh, allowing for adaptability in tailoring the power source to suit diverse requirements. The power station comes with an built-in 800W MPPT solar charging system that enables it to utilize the energy of the sun to replenish the battery. The Alpha2000 is the perfect choice for those who want to minimize their carbon footprint while still enjoying reliable power backup solutions.

The Alpha2000 also comes with a smart app that is compatible with both Bluetooth and WiFi, making it easy to monitor and control the power supply remotely. With the app, user can check the battery level, monitor the charging status, and even turn off the power supply when not in use, helping to conserve energy.

"We are excited to introduce the Alpha2000 portable power station to the market," said Erick Chow, CEO of Vterun. "We have designed the Alpha2000 to be the ultimate power backup solution, providing reliable and efficient power to meet all your needs. The Alpha2000 is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, RV owners, and anyone who wants to ensure they always have a reliable source of power."

The Alpha2000 portable power station is available for purchase on Vterun's website and will be soon available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms.

About Vterun:

Vterun is a leading provider of innovative power solutions. The company is committed to providing customers with high-quality, reliable, and efficient solar generators that meet their needs. Vterun has a team of experienced engineers who are dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology to provide solutions for all types of power needs. The company's products are available in various countries worldwide.

For more information about Vterun and the Alpha2000 portable power station, please visit www.vterun.com.

