GTY Technology Rebrands to Euna Solutions as Market Leader in Powering Digital Transformation in the Public Sector

Newly rebranded Euna Solutions brings together proven innovative technology solutions for boosting public sector's administrative functions and financial operations

Euna Solutions, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced the rebrand of its corporate identity from GTY Technology to solidify its market leadership driving digital transformation in the public sector. Backed by decades of technology innovation, Euna Solutions provides a suite of leading software solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector in the U.S. and Canada. These best-in-class solutions and services are proven to complement government ERP systems to increase productivity, efficiency, transparency, collaboration and compliance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005524/en/

"The rebranding to Euna Solutions drives home our continued vision of building trust, transparency and ultimately, community," said Craig Ross, CEO at Euna Solutions. "The name ‘Euna' derives from ‘unity', which is highly relevant to the direction of our company. Not only are we unifying the most proven technologies in the space, but we're using this combined power to enable the public sector to deliver better outcomes to the communities they serve."

Euna's executive leadership team combines decades of experience in government technology and the public sector. Ross brings over 30 years of industry and leadership expertise to help propel public sector progress. Ross is supported by an executive team consisting of TJ Parass, chief product and technology officer; James Ha, chief growth officer; Rob Crocker, chief financial officer; Art Elizarov, senior vice president, integrations and delivery; Katerina Goros, senior vice president and head of human resources; Manik Verma, senior vice president, corporate development; and Bill Brunson, senior vice president, sales.

GTY Technology was founded in 2016 with an aim to identify and invest in compelling technologies that could help transform the public sector. Pursuing a strategy of growth through acquisition, GTY brought together Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, OpenCounter, Questica and Sherpa in 2018, and DemandStar and Ion Wave Technologies in 2022. The emergence of Euna comes at a time of rapid growth as GTY welcomed over 300 new customers in 2022, bringing their total customers served to more than 2,000. The rebranded Euna Solutions brings together a customer-centric employee base of more than 500 and rising.

Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use SaaS technology for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting and K-12 administration that are purpose-built for public sector organizations. A trusted partner to more than 2,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna ultimately enables higher levels of stakeholder engagement and workflow efficiency through digital government services.

Euna's solutions include:

Euna Budget – Formerly Questica and Sherpa, Euna Budget comprises highly configurable budgeting and performance management systems built to help agencies modernize business processes. These solutions enable data-driven budgeting and decision-making while increasing data accuracy, saving time and improving stakeholder trust.

Euna Grants – Formerly eCivis, Euna Grants is the most widely used and complete grants management software solution. The only grants management solution purpose-built for both grantees and grantors, this solution addresses the unique challenges faced by agencies simultaneously receiving and awarding grant funds.

Euna Permits – Formerly OpenCounter, Euna Permits is a front office permitting guidance solution created by previous city hall employees to improve the process and communication between those applying for and those administering permits. Custom portals are set up for zoning, business, special events, and residential to provide all necessary information to applicants in advance and increase the efficiency of the entire process.

Euna Procure – Formerly Bonfire, IonWave and DemandStar, Euna Procure is the most complete set of eProcurement solutions for the public sector. In addition to offering unparalleled service throughout the customer journey, Euna Procure boasts the largest and fastest growing supplier network consisting of more than 700,000 suppliers and 22,000 agencies.

Euna Payments – Formerly CityBase, Euna Payments is a powerful and convenient payment solution with the most intuitive customer service tools. This solution provides governments and utilities with multiple payment options for their constituents and customers. Organizations have the option to implement one, multiple or all types of payment options including self-serve kiosks, web payments, mobile payments and POS for faster revenue collection.

Euna K-12 Admin – Formerly SpedTrack, Euna K-12 Admin is the most complete and compliant K-12 education solution in North America to simplify the unique set of components required to administer special education programs. Complete with dashboards, reporting, and best-in-class customer support, this award-winning solution is built to simplify administration of K-12 programs and maximize stakeholder confidence in the district's processes.

"We recognize the acceleration of digital transformation within the public sector and the gaps that exist connecting the various critical technologies that will enable them to operate efficiently," said Ross. "We are committed to helping public sector organizations better serve their constituents and improve their employees' experience. With historic levels of funding available, now is the time to modernize the public sector."

For more information about Euna Solutions, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Formerly GTY Technology, Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting and K-12 administration that are proven to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Euna Solutions is a trusted partner to more than 2,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, empowering digital transformation and streamlining business processes through a relationship-centered, service-focused approach. Euna propels public sector progress. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005524/en/