Dedrone Named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 for Innovative Leadership in Counterdrone Technology

Prestigious list honors companies that are disrupting the status quo and leading their market with breakthrough strategies

Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced that it has been named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50, an acclaimed list of ambitious, highly innovative private companies that are transforming the economy and forcing public giants to reimagine the way they do business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005246/en/

Over the course of 2022, Dedrone further cemented its leadership in the counterdrone industry in numerous ways. These include releasing three new products DedroneRapidResponse, DedronePortable, and DedroneDefender; raising a $30 million Series C-1 in July 2022 in the midst of economic turbulence; and supporting the Ukrainian war effort with DedronePortable and DedroneDefender, enabling soldiers to detect and mitigate drone threats.

"We are honored by CNBC's recognition of our growth and our leadership in this new era of global security and public safety," said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. "We offer the most advanced end-to-end counterdrone solution to security professionals, public safety, and military professionals around the world, powered by our sophisticated AI/ML and sensor-fusion capabilities, which has resulted in the largest install base among companies in our industry. It is wonderful to be recognized for our technological advances and we offer our congratulations to the other honorees."

The annual determination of the CNBC Disruptor 50 is based on a proprietary methodology that incorporates both quantitative and qualitative inputs. Previous honorees include Zipline, Arctic Wolf and Brex.

Now in its 11th year, the list was designed to showcase the most innovative venture-backed companies that are using breakthrough technology to meet rising consumer and economic challenges. Nominees undergo rigorous scrutiny including measurements such as scalability, revenue and user growth, and workforce diversity.

The list was released today across CNBC's TV and digital platforms. In identifying fast-growing companies on the path to being the next generation of companies, CNBC said that this year's Disruptor 50 list "could be the most consequential yet."

At the heart of Dedrone's end-to-end counterdrone solution is DedroneTracker, its command-and-control (C2) platform. Utilizing proprietary algorithms and AI techniques, Dedrone is revolutionizing the way security professionals approach drone defense through our advanced AI-driven autonomous C2 platform. Dedrone has gone beyond the limits of simple sensor correlation to incorporate advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, such as behavior model filters, neural networks, and AI-based imagery with over 18 million images. By leveraging these sophisticated methods, Dedrone has virtually eliminated the issue of false positives in its drone detection system, providing unmatched accuracy and reliability. Dedrone's cutting-edge platform and continuous commitment to innovation is revolutionizing lower airspace security.

Most recently, the company launched Dedrone City-Wide Drone Detection with the ability to protect 50% of the US population as well as additional cities worldwide. This offering enables public and private security organizations, including police, critical infrastructure facilities, stadiums, private enterprises and more, to instantly access drone data in their airspace without requiring installation or hardware maintenance. This service includes threat intelligence about specific drones based on data collected from three years and 240 million drone flights.

Dedrone's technology is implemented across 40 countries and is used by four of the G-7 nation governments; more than 100 critical infrastructure sites; 30+ airports; 50+ stadiums; 30+ US federal entities and 20+ non-US governments. The company actively provides counterdrone solutions for some of the most high-profile events around the world, working closely with over 70 public safety agencies globally.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Hundreds of commercial, government and military customers around the world trust Dedrone's comprehensive, counter-drone command and control solution to protect against the persistent and escalating threat from drones. By leveraging AI/ML, Dedrone is the only solution that provides continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones. Whether on-premise / air-gapped or in the cloud, Dedrone customers can easily detect, track, identify, analyze, and mitigate drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., and has offices in San Francisco, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Columbus, OH, London, United Kingdom and Kassel, Germany. For more information on drone-related activity visit our global incident center or to reach our airspace security experts, visit dedrone.com and follow us on Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005246/en/