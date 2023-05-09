Bitget Adds Super Airdrop Benefits for BGB Holders

Bitget Launches Super Airdrop: A New Benefit Platform for BGB Holders

Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the launch of a new feature, Super Airdrop, for its platform token BGB. With this new feature, eligible BGB holders will receive airdrops of any new crypto asset listed on Bitget.

The Super Airdrop feature will begin with a promotion that starts on May 8, 2023. Further details about minimum BGB holdings are available on Bitget's announcement page.

Super Airdrop enables BGB holders to receive airdrops of every new crypto asset listed on Bitget. To qualify, BGB holders must hold a minimum of 4,000 BGB for 15 consecutive days leading up to the airdrop registration. Bitget will determine registrants' allocations based on their average BGB holdings during the 15-day qualification period.

Super Airdrop is the latest in a series of initiatives by Bitget to build real and meaningful value around BGB. Additional benefits have been outlined in BGB's recently released updated whitepaper.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

