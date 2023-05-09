Pre-Switch Adds Remote Update and Analysis Features in Pre-Flex AI Soft-Switching SoC to Enable Continual Performance Optimization

embedded digital oscilloscope enables transistor-level analysis

Pre-Switch®, Inc., the company that has developed the world's first AI-based forced-resonant, soft-switching technology enabling ultra-efficient DC/AC, AC/DC inverters running at 100kHz and above, has added the ability to reprogram its Pre-Flex™ soft-switching motor/inverter SoC, enabling products in development or in the field to be updated to give even higher performance. At the same time, the company has announced that the Pre-Flex ICs also now include an embedded digital oscilloscope, enabling designers to diagnose exactly what is occurring remotely, and then make adjustments in-situ. The Pre-Flex ICs contain all the AI algorithms necessary for soft switching across all operating voltages, load conditions and temperatures. Adaptations are made on a cycle-by-cycle basis to minimize losses and maximize efficiency.

Pre-Switch is targeting EVs and other e-mobility applications needing very high inverter efficiency levels delivered across a wide load range by the Pre-Switch technology - 99.57% (peak); 98.5% (5% load) – both measured at 100kHz switching frequency. The result is an increased EV range of 5-12%. Bruce Renouard, Pre-Switch CEO comments: "We are continually developing the AI and infrastructure that enables us to deploy true soft-switching and hence achieve such outstanding efficiency performance. By incorporating a remote boot code on the chip, we can update the AI at any point in the EV or other product's lifetime, ensuring that performance is always optimal."

The Pre-Switch Pre-Flex IC's embedded digital oscilloscope, Deep View™ gives users 12 channels and 160 MSPS the ability to analyze the timings of the switching. Traces can be recorded and exported out to see how the system is performing. If there are any issues, Deep View enables developers and even remote program managers at Pre-Switch to understand why, so that actions can be taken. In the future, preventative maintenance programs may be able to be implemented, using the feedback from Deep View.

Renouard adds: "Although the idea of soft-switching is not new, until Pre-Switch, no-one had previously been able to implement it in an inverter with continuously varying input and output conditions. Pre-Switch eliminates switching losses and thereby reduces the amount of SiC or IGBTs needed for high efficiency. This substantially improves low load efficiency and runs at 5-10X higher switching frequencies which improves motor efficiency and reduces DC link capacitor size and cost. To enable engineers to utilize Pre-Flex AI technology, Pre-Switch developed the CleanWave™ inverter reference system, the PDS-2 development system with Deep View and the remote programming, Pre-Tune dynamometer motor control tuner, a resonant tank design tool and training courses. The result is our technology is actively being assessed and design into EVs wanting increased range and lower costs today."

Pre-Switch, Inc. is a Silicon Valley company that delivers AI-based soft-switching power architectures that minimize switching losses, resulting in dramatic improvements in efficiency, size, and performance. Key applications include electric vehicles, electric aircraft and other e-mobility solutions, solar inverters, wind turbines, UPS, storage and motor drives. Pre-Switch™ technology increases EV range, reduces battery size, shrinks power converter size and cost, while minimizing cooling requirements. The topology is a variation of the Auxiliary Resonant Commutated Pole (ARCP) soft-switching converter design. However, Pre-Switch employs sophisticated, embedded artificial intelligence to solve complex switching system timing calculations dynamically to ensure accurate soft-switching under changing input voltage, output load, device tolerances, and temperature changes. Adaptations are made on a cycle-by-cycle basis to minimize losses and maximize efficiency.

Pre-Switch was founded by industry experts in power semiconductors, power systems, test, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Pre-Switch technology is patent pending globally. Pre-Switch®, the Pre-Switch logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Pre-Switch, Inc.

