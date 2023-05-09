Coty Reports Strong 3Q23 Results Ahead of Expectations

Sales Growth Accelerates, Led by Both Prestige & Consumer Beauty

Coty Inc. COTY ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023. The Company continued to deliver strong financial results, while consistently executing across its strategic growth pillars.

Coty's strong Q3 sales performance came in well ahead of expectations and recently raised guidance, fueled by accelerating demand for prestige fragrances, retailer restocking and Coty initiatives. Q3 sales increased 9% as reported, which includes approximately 3% of negative impact from the Russia business exit, with core LFL sales up 15%. Fiscal YTD sales increased 2% as reported, while core LFL sales grew 10%, tracking well ahead of the Company's initial FY23 guidance of +6-8% LFL growth, adjusting for the impact of the Russia exit.

Coty's Q3 Prestige revenues grew at a strong 10% rate as reported and grew 16% LFL. During the quarter, consumer demand for prestige fragrances accelerated to mid-teens growth, from the already strong high-single-digit growth of the previous quarter, highlighting the structural changes in consumer behavior which are fueling growth in category penetration, increasing consumer usage, and overall premiumization. Coty's Prestige growth also benefited from the significant improvement in its Prestige service levels, allowing retailers to restock following the trade inventory depletion during Q2. Coty also ignited its comprehensive skincare strategy, with activities across its leading brands including the launch of its breakthrough Lancaster Ligne Princière skincare line in China and Travel Retail, setting the stage for its targeted multi-year skincare revenue acceleration.

Coty's Consumer Beauty Q3 revenues grew solidly at 6% as reported and grew 12% LFL. During the quarter, the global mass beauty category grew at a high-single-digit pace year-on-year, while Coty continued to outperform the market with double-digit sales growth. Many of the Company's leading Consumer Beauty brands delivered double-digit sales growth, including CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel and Monange.

Geographically, revenues grew in all regions on a constant currency basis. EMEA sales expanded 7% as reported and grew significantly at 18% LFL in Q3, driven by double-digit growth across most markets. Americas sales rose 13% as reported and 15% LFL driven by strong momentum in North America, Brazil and Latin America. Asia Pacific sales were stable as reported but grew 4% LFL in Q3, with strength in broader Asia and Travel Retail, and gradual improvement in China trends.

Coty also reported strong EPS performance, fueled by operational improvement and the benefit from the equity swap. 3Q23 reported EPS was $0.12 and adjusted EPS totaled $0.19, up from $0.03 adjusted EPS in the prior year, driven by a non-operating EPS benefit of $0.13 from the mark-to-market on the equity swap and a $0.03 operational improvement.

Consistent with management's strategy, the Company reinvested the incremental profit from the stronger sales delivery into its critical skincare organization and initiatives, which fully kicked off in Q3. While the revenue benefits of these investment will take time to build, the Company continues to actively monitor the ROI, encouraged by initial positive results across consumer feedback, product ratings, brand buzz and sales conversion. Coty's Q3 reported operating income of $43.5 million was lower than 3Q22 primarily due to a real estate gain recognized last year. Meanwhile, adjusted operating income of $122.7 million grew solidly by 8% YoY, aided by a decline in depreciation, while adjusted EBITDA of $181.9 million was stable YoY.

As anticipated, Q3 gross margins declined on a YoY basis reflecting increased inflation, one-time negative impacts, including the benefit from the Wella TSA exit, negative transactional FX, and the limited benefit in the quarter from the pricing increases executed at the end of Q3. In Q3, reported gross margins declined by 140 bps YoY to 62.9%, while adjusted gross margin totaled 62.9%.

During Q3, Coty's free cash outflow totaled $(178.5) million, consistent with the Company's seasonally weaker cash flow period and active efforts by Coty to build prestige fragrance inventory to secure the Fall 2023 holiday season in the midst of persistent constraints in key fragrance components. This drove Financial Net Debt to $4.1 billion, with the financial leverage ratio at ~4.4x exiting Q3. The value of Coty's retained 26% Wella stake was stable at $1.04 billion at quarter-end, supporting Coty's Economic Net Debt at approximately $3.1 billion.

Commenting on the operating results, Sue Y. Nabi, Coty's CEO, said:

"We are once again proud to report strong operational and financial performance, with today's Q3 results marking the eleventh consecutive quarter of results in-line to ahead of expectations. We are delivering on our balanced growth agenda, with strong LFL growth across both divisions and all regions, with growth contribution from volume, price and mix, and from our key categories including fragrances, cosmetics, and bodycare.

In a complex global environment, beauty remains an advantaged category with consumers, at the sweet spot of affordable luxury, self-care, and confidence boosting. This dynamic reinforces our confidence in global beauty consumption outperforming in a variety of macroeconomic scenarios, with Coty well placed to succeed, supported by our positions as a leader in fragrances and cosmetics, and significant untapped potential in skincare, China and Travel Retail.

In Prestige, demand for prestige fragrances accelerated in the quarter across developed markets, once again confirming the structural changes in global consumption as more consumers enter the category, use fragrances more frequently, and opt for longer-lasting and more premium products. Against this backdrop, we continue to grow the fragrance category and premiumize our business through our portfolio of icons and leading launches, such as Burberry Hero and Her, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine and Gorgeous Gardenia, Boss Bottled Parfum and Chloe Atelier des Fleurs. This momentum is underpinned by the growing agility of our supply chain, as we've increased supply and expanded our dual-sourcing initiatives in the midst of continued constraints in fragrance components.

In Consumer Beauty, our brands are delivering strong and consistent growth across developed and developing markets. Our launches are resonating with consumers, whether it's CoverGirl's Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss which has become the #1 Lip launch this spring in the U.S. mass market or Sally Hansen's successful entry into the booming artificial nail category with its Perfect Manicure collection. Our Consumer Beauty business remains a key part of our strategy, consistently offering consumers value through high-quality and desirable beauty products at an affordable price.

The momentum in our established prestige fragrance and consumer beauty businesses, coupled with strong savings generation in the quarter of close to $60M, are fueling the next key pillar in our strategy: our skincare business. While we are in the very initial stages of igniting our focus skincare brands, I am encouraged by the positive initial signals we are tracking, whether it is leading social buzz and product reviews for Lancaster Ligne Princière, or step-changes in philosophy's sales fueled by its new brand equity and newly launched serum, dose of wisdom.

Finally, we are making tangible progress on our sustainability agenda, as our industry-first partnership with Lanzatech to produce fragrance-quality ethanol from upcycled carbon has reached a new milestone with the recent launch of Gucci Alchemist's Garden, Where My Heart Beats, the first globally distributed fragrance using 100% carbon-captured ethanol.

Nine months into FY23, we are continuing to deliver sales growth amongst the best in our peer set, strong profit growth and operating margin expansion, and solid free cash flow as we progress towards our leverage target towards 3x exiting CY23. I am excited by the many initiatives planned for the coming quarters and years, as we continue on our journey to transform Coty into a true beauty powerhouse."

*Adjusted financial metrics used in this release are non-GAAP. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results in the accompanying tables.

Highlights

3Q23 net revenues grew strongly at 9% as reported, including an approximately 3% negative impact from the exit from Russia, and 15% LFL, reflecting strong double digit LFL growth in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty.

Fiscal year-to-date, revenues grew 2% as reported, with the core business growing 10% LFL excluding the impact from the Russia exit, driving year-to-date revenue growth trends ahead of the company's initial guidance for 6-8% core LFL revenue growth ex Russia.

3Q23 reported operating income totaled $43.5 million and year-to-date reported operating income totaled $414.7 million.

3Q23 adjusted operating income increased 8% to $122.7 million and year-to-date adjusted operating income grew 15% to $633.7 million, with the year-to-date adjusted operating margin increasing by 180 bps to 15.1%.

3Q23 adjusted EBITDA was stable at $181.9 million and year-to-date adjusted EBITDA grew 4% to $807.4 million, driving a year-to-date adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.2%, up 50 bps.

3Q23 reported EPS was $0.12 and year-to-date reported EPS was $0.54.

3Q23 adjusted EPS totaled $0.19, which includes a non-operating EPS benefit of $0.13 from the mark-to-market on the equity swap. Q3 adjusted EPS expanded from the $0.03 adjusted EPS reported in the prior year, driven by the swap benefit and a $0.03 operational improvement.

The year-to-date adjusted EPS of $0.52 increased $0.23 or 79% from the prior year, fueled by $0.09 of operational improvement and $0.14 net benefit from the swap.

Savings totaled approximately $60M in Q3 and approximately $130 million year-to-date, with a clear roadmap to reach savings of approximately $170 million in FY23. Coty continues to target savings of roughly $90 million and $75 million in FY24 and FY25, respectively.

3Q23 free cash flow was $(178.5) million, reflecting the seasonally lower free cash flow period and inventory build to support service levels. Year-to-date, free cash flow totaled $364.8 million.

Financial Net Debt was $4.1 billion and Economic Net Debt totaled $3.1 billion at quarter end, resulting in financial leverage of approximately 4.4x.

Outlook

Coty continues to see strong demand growth across nearly all categories and markets, particularly in Prestige fragrances, with Coty maintaining strong launch activity in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty. With FYTD core LFL revenue growth of +10%, and Q4 growth expected to be in a similar range, Coty now expects FY23 revenues for the core business, adjusting for the impact of the Russia exit, to grow 9-10% LFL which reflects a significant increase from the Company's original outlook for 6-8% core LFL growth. Coty continues to estimate a low-single-digit negative FX impact on revenues in Q4.

Coty continues to expect modest gross margin expansion in Q4 and FY23, despite the elevated inflationary environment, aided by savings as well as solid pricing execution, including mid-single-digit pricing increases exiting Q1 and another round of mid-single-digit pricing exiting Q3. The Company is also evaluating another round of pricing in Q1 FY24, as Coty continues its portfolio transition to cleaner and more sustainable products, while simultaneously driving category value expansion.

Coty continues to target FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $955-965M based on current FX rates, relatively in-line with its medium term growth target of +9-11%, adjusting for the impact of the Russia exit, implying ~50bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and over 150 bps of adjusted operating margin expansion. The Company has maintained its FY23 EBITDA outlook at current FX rates despite incurring over $50 million of negative FX impact on EBITDA FYTD, highlighting the stronger underlying profit expansion.

Including the benefit from the equity swap and assuming the current share price holds, Coty now expects an overall FY23 adjusted EPS of $0.52-0.53, reflecting over 85% growth. Excluding any mark-to-market adjustments on the equity swap, the Company now expects FY23 adjusted EPS growth of approximately 35% to $0.38-0.39, an increase from its previous adjusted EPS guidance of $0.35-0.36. These EPS targets assume no significant changes in the current tax regulations. The Company continues to target a mid 20s percent adjusted EPS CAGR through FY26, excluding any mark-to-market adjustments on the equity swap.

In addition, the Company continues to target leverage towards 3x exiting CY23 and approximately 2x exiting CY25.

Financial Results*

Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release; reconciliations from reported to adjusted results can be found at the end of this release.

Revenues:

3Q23 reported net revenues of $1,288.9 million increased 9% year-over-year, include a negative foreign exchange (FX) impact of 4% and a negative impact from the Russia exit of approximately 3%. LFL revenue increased 15%, driven by a 16% LFL increase in Prestige and a 12% LFL increase in Consumer Beauty.

Year-to-date reported net revenues of $4,202.5 million increased 2% year-over-year, including a negative FX impact of 7%. Core LFL revenue increased 10%, driven by a 10% increase in Prestige and an 11% increase in Consumer Beauty.

Gross Margin:

3Q23 reported gross margin of 62.9% decreased from 64.3% in the prior-year period, while adjusted gross margin of 62.9% decreased by 170 basis points from 64.6% in 3Q22. The decline in adjusted gross margin reflected a step-up in COGS inflation to over 2% of sales, one-time negative impacts, including the benefit from the Wella TSA exit in the prior year, and negative impact from transactional FX. These impacts as well as the execution of mid-single-digit additional pricing increases only at the end of the quarter more than offset the positive benefits from mix and supply chain productivity.

Year-to-date reported gross margin of 64.2% increased from 64.0%, while adjusted gross margin of 64.2% was flat year-on-year.

Operating Income and EBITDA:

3Q23 reported operating income of $43.5 million declined from a reported operating income of $57.1 million in the prior year due to the non-recurrence of a gain on the sale of real estate recognized in the prior year.

3Q23 adjusted operating income of $122.7 million rose 8% from $113.6 million in the prior year, driven by a $9.7 million reduction in depreciation expense. The adjusted EBITDA of $181.9 million was stable with the prior year. For 3Q23, the adjusted operating margin of 9.5% was relatively stable YoY.

Year-to-date reported operating income of $414.7 million increased from $318.3 million due to a reduction in stock based compensation and close to $50 million reduction in depreciation expense. Year-to-date adjusted operating income increased 15% to $633.7 million, with a margin of 15.1% reflecting 180 bps of margin expansion YoY, while the adjusted EBITDA totaled $807.4 million or up 4% vs. the prior year, reflecting a 50 bps increase in the margin to 19.2%.

Net Income:

3Q23 reported net income of $105.1 million increased from a net income of $49.6 million in the prior year, due to the benefit from the mark-to-market on the equity swap, partially offset by a higher benefit in the prior year from a change in Wella's fair value and lower operating income.

The 3Q23 adjusted net income of $168.1 million increased from $27.0 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the $120 million benefit from the mark-to-market on the equity swap and improved underlying net income.

Year-to-date reported net income of $465.4 million increased from $341.5 million in the prior year. Year-to-date adjusted net income of $452.7 million increased from $237.8 million in the prior year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) - diluted:

3Q23 reported earnings per share of $0.12 increased from a reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the prior year due to the increase in reported net income.

3Q23 adjusted EPS of $0.19 includes a non-operating EPS benefit of $0.13 from the mark-to-market on the equity swap. Q3 adjusted EPS expanded from the $0.03 adjusted EPS reported in the prior year, driven by the swap benefit and a $0.03 operational improvement.

Year-to-date earnings per share of $0.54 increased from $0.42 in the prior year.

Year-to-date adjusted EPS of $0.52 increased from $0.29 in the prior year driven by a $0.14 benefit from the mark-to-market on the equity swap and a $0.09 operational improvement.

Operating Cash Flow:

3Q23 cash from operations totaling $(124.6) million decreased from $24.8 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher working capital requirements, including impact of inventory build to improve service level, partially offset by higher net income on a cash basis. Year-to-date cash from operations $520.8 million.

3Q23 free cash outflow of $(178.5) million decreased from a free cash outflow of $(22.2) million in the prior year driven by the $149.4 million decrease in operating cash flow and a $6.9 million increase in capex. Year-to-date free cash flow totaled $364.8 million.

Financial Net Debt:

Financial Net Debt of $4,099.0 million on March 31, 2023, increased from $3,857.1 million on December 31, 2022, driven by the seasonally negative free cash flow and negative FX impact from the strengthening Euro.

Third Quarter Business Review by Segment*

Prestige

In 3Q23, Prestige net revenues of $799.7 million or 62% of Coty sales, increased by 10% on a reported basis versus the prior year, which includes a 4% negative FX impact and an approximately 2% negative impact from the Russia exit. On a LFL basis, Prestige net revenues grew 16% driven by strong double-digit growth in nearly all markets, with significant momentum in Latin America and Travel Retail.

During Q3, growth in the Prestige fragrance category across North America and Europe accelerated sequentially. Global Travel Retail trends were very robust across all regions with growth increasing over 30% in Q3 and year-to-date, supported by the continued recovery of travel and increased consumption. At the same time, Coty's service levels improved significantly during the quarter driven by strong efforts around qualifying additional suppliers and additional industry capacity coming online. This coupled with inventory restocking by retailers led to the strong mid-teens LFL growth. Importantly, Coty's recent innovations of Burberry Hero and Her, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine and Gorgeous Gardenia, Boss Bottled Parfum and Chloe Atelier des Fleurs continued to deliver very strong performances during the quarter, reaching top ranks across key markets.

The Prestige segment generated a reported operating income of $102.4 million in 3Q23, compared to $83.8 million in the prior year. The 3Q23 adjusted operating income was $140.7 million, up from an adjusted operating income of $123.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Prestige segment rose to $169.3 million from $155.9 million in the prior year, with a margin of 21.2%.

Consumer Beauty

In 3Q23, Consumer Beauty net revenues of $489.2 million, or 38% of Coty sales, increased by 6% as reported versus the prior year, which includes a 4% negative FX impact and an approximately 2% negative impact from the Russia exit. On a LFL basis, Consumer Beauty net revenues rose 12% led by growth in color cosmetics, body care and skincare.

During the quarter, the total Coty Consumer Beauty business continued to gain market share globally resulting in five consecutive quarters of market share gains. Coty saw strong momentum in Q3 and year-to-date in most of its key brands, with double digit revenue growth across CoverGirl, Rimmel, Max Factor, Monange and Paixao, fueled by increases in volume, impactful innovations and pricing execution.

The Consumer Beauty reported operating loss was $27.9 million in 2Q23, an increase from a loss of $20.4 million in the prior year. The 3Q23 adjusted operating loss of $18.0 million worsened from adjusted operating loss of $9.5 million in the prior year, while adjusted EBITDA decreased to $12.6 million from $26.6 million in the prior year, reflecting significant marketing investments behind spring launches coupled with certain transactional FX costs.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Business Review by Region*

Americas

In 3Q23, Americas net revenues of $543.8 million, or 42% of Coty sales, increased 13% as reported and 15% LFL. This was driven by strong growth in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty. In Prestige, performance was supported by double-digit growth in nearly all markets, with particularly strong momentum in Latin America and Travel Retail. In Consumer Beauty, nearly all markets delivered strong growth with continued robust trends in Brazil and Latin America. The overall performance was also supported by continued strong performance during the quarter from the Marc Jacobs Perfect EDT launch, Burberry Hero EDP, and Burberry Her Elixir De Parfum on the Prestige side, and CoverGirl in Consumer Beauty.

EMEA

In 3Q23, EMEA net revenues of $587.6 million, or 46% of Coty sales, increased 7% as reported and 18% LFL. The exit from Russia negatively impacted LFL sales by approximately 5%. The performance was driven by strong increases in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty across most markets, with particularly strong momentum in regional Travel Retail.

Asia Pacific

In 3Q23, Asia Pacific net revenues of $157.5 million, or 12% of Coty sales, decreased 0.4% as reported and increased 4% LFL. Prestige delivered solid growth with nearly all markets delivering double-digit growth during the quarter. Prestige and Consumer Beauty declined in China due to the gradual recovery of the market.

Noteworthy Company Developments

Other noteworthy company developments include:

On January 12, 2023, Coty and Jil Sander announced the renewal of their license agreement, paving the way for a brand new 10-year strategic project, which will see the Jil Sander brand stepping into the global ultra-premium fragrances' segment for the first time ever.

On January 30, 2023, Coty launched the #UndefineBeauty campaign, which recognizes that the current English language definitions of the term 'beauty' are outdated and no longer reflect the values of today's society, calling on dictionary publishers to remove the implicit ageism and sexism they currently contain.

On March 30, 2023, Coty announced the appointment of Caroline Andreotti as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Prestige, effective April 1, 2023. Caroline Andreotti, currently EVP global premium skincare, is a highly experienced and respected leader at Coty, with more than 20 years of experience across the beauty industry, 15 of which has been with Coty. As CCO, Prestige, Caroline will focus on Coty's global Commercial prestige strategy. She will continue to strengthen Coty's position as a worldwide leader in Prestige fragrances, accelerate Prestige make-up innovations, and push the skincare growth journey in Asia and beyond.

On April 3, 2023, Coty announced that its new Gucci Eau de Parfum, Where My Heart Beats, will be the first globally distributed fragrance manufactured using alcohol from 100% recycled carbon emissions. This innovation is a key development in Coty's Beauty That Lasts sustainability strategy.

On April 4, 2023, Coty announced the comeback of philosophy with a new brand formulation principle, dermatologic wisdom™, its latest product innovation, dose of wisdom™ bouncy skin reactivating serum, and its approval under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme.

On May 3, 2023, Coty announced the renewal of its license agreement with Davidoff, extending their long-running partnership beyond twenty years. The extended partnership provides a strong foundation for further geographic expansion, cementing Davidoff's position as a true global fragrance leader. Following this long-term extension of the Davidoff license, the average remaining duration of Coty's top seven licenses – which account for roughly 90% of the company's prestige fragrance business – is now about 11 years.

- Tables Follow -

COTY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES INCLUDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Change YoY Change YoY CONTINUING OPERATIONS Reported Basis (LFL) Reported Basis (LFL) Net revenues $ 1,288.9 9 % 15 % $ 4,202.5 2 % 9 % Operating income - reported 43.5 (24 %) 414.7 30 % Operating income - adjusted* 122.7 8 % 633.7 15 % EBITDA - adjusted 181.9 — % 807.4 4 % Net income attributable to common shareholders - reported** 105.1 >100% 465.4 36 % Net income attributable to common shareholders - adjusted* ** 168.1 >100% 452.7 90 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - reported $ 0.12 100 % $ 0.54 29 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - adjusted* $ 0.19 >100% $ 0.52 79 % COTY, INC. Net income attributable to common shareholders - reported ** 105.1 >100% 465.4 35 % Net income attributable to common shareholders - adjusted* ** 168.1 >100% 452.7 90 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - reported $ 0.12 100 % $ 0.54 29 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - adjusted* $ 0.19 >100% $ 0.52 79 %

* These measures, as well as "free cash flow," "adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)," "immediate liquidity," "financial net debt," and "economic net debt" are Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for discussion of these measures. Reconciliations from reported to adjusted results can be found at the end of this release. ** Net income for Continuing Operations and Coty Inc. are net of the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends.

THIRD QUARTER BY SEGMENT (CONTINUING OPERATIONS)

Three Months Ended March 31, Net Revenues Change Reported Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (in millions) 2023 2022 Reported Basis LFL 2023 Change Margin 2023 Change Margin Prestige $ 799.7 $ 726.4 10 % 16 % $ 102.4 22 % 13 % $ 140.7 14 % 18 % Consumer Beauty 489.2 459.8 6 % 12 % (27.9 ) (37 %) (6 ) % (18.0 ) (90 %) (4 %) Corporate — — N/A N/A (31.0 ) N/A — N/A N/A Total $ 1,288.9 $ 1,186.2 9 % 15 % $ 43.5 (24 %) 3 % $ 122.7 8 % 10 %

Nine Months Ended March 31, Net Revenues Change Reported Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating Income (in millions) 2023 2022 Reported Basis LFL 2023 Change Margin 2023 Change Margin Prestige 2,620.9 $ 2,605.1 1 % 8 % $ 437.3 22 % 17 % $ 550.0 14 % 21 % Consumer Beauty 1,581.6 1,531.0 3 % 10 % 53.3 55 % 3 % 83.7 23 % 5 % Corporate — — N/A N/A (75.9 ) (3 %) N/A — N/A N/A Total $ 4,202.5 $ 4,136.1 2 % 9 % $ 414.7 30 % 10 % $ 633.7 15 % 15 %

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Prestige $ 169.3 $ 155.9 $ 632.9 $ 589.9 Consumer Beauty 12.6 26.6 174.5 183.0 Corporate — — — — Total $ 181.9 $ 182.5 $ 807.4 $ 772.9

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 BY REGION

Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, Net Revenues Change Net Revenues Change (in millions) 2023 2022 Reported Basis LFL 2023 2022 Reported Basis LFL Americas $ 543.8 $ 479.9 13 % 15 % $ 1,775.8 $ 1,648.5 8 % 9 % EMEA 587.6 548.2 7 % 18 % 1,910.3 1,970.4 (3 ) % 9 % Asia Pacific 157.5 158.1 — % 4 % 516.4 517.2 — % 6 % Total $ 1,288.9 $ 1,186.2 9 % 15 % $ 4,202.5 $ 4,136.1 2 % 9 %

COTY INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 1,288.9 $ 1,186.2 $ 4,202.5 $ 4,136.1 Cost of sales 478.1 423.1 1,504.7 1,489.0 as % of Net revenues 37.1 % 35.7 % 35.8 % 36.0 % Gross profit 810.8 763.1 2,697.8 2,647.1 Gross margin 62.9 % 64.3 % 64.2 % 64.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 720.4 659.3 2,145.4 2,154.5 as % of Net revenues 55.9 % 55.6 % 51.1 % 52.1 % Amortization expense 48.2 50.2 143.1 158.6 Restructuring costs (1.3 ) (6.8 ) (5.4 ) 1.5 Acquisition-and divestiture- related costs — 3.3 — 14.2 Operating income 43.5 57.1 414.7 318.3 as % of Net revenues 3.4 % 4.8 % 9.9 % 7.7 % Interest expense, net 58.8 62.9 185.7 183.6 Other income, net (156.9 ) (60.6 ) (397.0 ) (572.9 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 141.6 54.8 626.0 707.6 as % of Net revenues 11.0 % 4.6 % 14.9 % 17.1 % Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 29.8 0.5 138.3 164.5 Net income from continuing operations 111.8 54.3 487.7 543.1 as % of Net revenues 8.7 % 4.6 % 11.6 % 13.1 % Net income from discontinued operations — 0.7 — 4.5 Net income 111.8 55.0 487.7 547.6 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.0 (0.9 ) (0.4 ) (2.3 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 2.4 2.3 12.8 8.9 Net income attributable to Coty Inc. $ 108.4 $ 53.6 $ 475.3 $ 541.0 Amounts attributable to Coty Inc. Net income from continuing operations $ 108.4 $ 52.9 $ 475.3 $ 536.5 Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (3.3 ) (3.3 ) (9.9 ) (195.0 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders $ 105.1 $ 49.6 $ 465.4 $ 341.5 Net income from discontinued operations — 0.7 — 4.5 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 105.1 $ 50.3 $ 465.4 $ 346.0 Earnings per common share: Basic for Continuing Operations $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.55 $ 0.42 Diluted for Continuing Operations(a) $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 Basic for Coty Inc. $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.55 $ 0.42 Diluted for Coty Inc.(a) $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 851.6 838.4 848.1 814.8 Diluted(a)(b) 865.2 852.9 885.8 827.5 Depreciation - Continuing Operations $ 59.2 $ 71.8 $ 174.6 $ 230.9

(a) Adjusted Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, shares for the Forward Repurchase Contracts were excluded from the computation of adjusted diluted EPS as Coty is in the position to receive shares from the counterparties and as such their inclusion would be anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we did not reverse the impact of the fair market value (gain) for contracts with the option to settle in shares or cash of ($93.9) and ($100.7), respectively. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, as the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock was dilutive, an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends of $3.3 and $9.9, respectively, was required. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, as the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock was anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we excluded the convertible Series B Preferred Stock from the diluted shares and did not adjust the earnings for the related dividend.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

These supplemental schedules provide adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 1,288.9 $ — $ 1,288.9 Gross profit 810.8 — 810.8 Gross margin 62.9 % 62.9 % Operating income 43.5 79.2 122.7 as % of Net revenues 3.4 % 9.5 % Net income 105.1 63.0 168.1 as % of Net revenues 8.2 % 13.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 181.9 as % of Net revenues 14.1 % COTY INC. Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 105.1 63.0 168.1 EPS (diluted) $ 0.12 $ 0.19 Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.13 related to the net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the three months ended March 31, 2023. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 1,186.2 $ — $ 1,186.2 Gross profit 763.1 3.1 766.2 Gross margin 64.3 % 64.6 % Operating income 57.1 56.5 113.6 as % of Net revenues 4.8 % 9.6 % Net income 49.6 (22.6 ) 27.0 as % of Net revenues 4.2 % 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 182.5 as % of Net revenues 15.4 % COTY INC. Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 50.3 (23.3 ) 27.0 EPS (diluted) $ 0.06 $ 0.03

(a) See "Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operated Income" and "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income" for a detailed description of adjusted items.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

These supplemental schedules provide adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 4,202.5 $ — $ 4,202.5 Gross profit 2,697.8 2.0 2,699.8 Gross margin 64.2 % 64.2 % Operating income 414.7 219.0 633.7 as % of Net revenues 9.9 % 15.1 % Net income 465.4 (12.7 ) 452.7 as % of Net revenues 11.1 % 10.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 807.4 as % of Net revenues 19.2 % COTY INC. Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 465.4 (12.7 ) 452.7 EPS (diluted) $ 0.54 $ 0.52 Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.14 related to the net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 4,136.1 $ — $ 4,136.1 Gross profit 2,647.1 8.4 2,655.5 Gross margin 64.0 % 64.2 % Operating income 318.3 232.1 550.4 as % of Net revenues 7.7 % 13.3 % Net income 341.5 (103.7 ) 237.8 as % of Net revenues 8.3 % 5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 772.9 as % of Net revenues 18.7 % COTY INC. Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 346.0 (108.2 ) 237.8 EPS (diluted) $ 0.42 $ 0.29

(a) See "Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operated Income" and "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income" for a detailed description of adjusted items.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

CONTINUING OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Reported Operating income $ 43.5 $ 57.1 (24 %) $ 414.7 $ 318.3 30 % % of Net revenues 3.4 % 4.8 % 9.9 % 7.7 % Amortization expense (a) 48.2 50.2 (4 %) 143.1 158.6 (10 %) Restructuring and other business realignment costs (b) (1.3 ) (3.7 ) 65 % (5.0 ) 9.6 Stock-based compensation 33.6 28.5 18 % 98.9 164.3 (40 %) Acquisition- and divestiture-related costs (c) — 3.3 (100 %) — 14.2 (100 %) (Gain) on sale of real estate — (21.8 ) 100 % (1.0 ) (114.6 ) 99 % (Gain) related to market exit (1.3 ) — N/A (17.0 ) — N/A Total adjustments to reported operating income 79.2 56.5 40 % 219.0 232.1 (6 %) Adjusted Operating income $ 122.7 $ 113.6 8 % $ 633.7 $ 550.4 15 % % of Net revenues 9.5 % 9.6 % 15.1 % 13.3 % Adjusted depreciation (d) 59.2 68.9 (14 %) 173.7 222.5 (22 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 181.9 $ 182.5 0 % $ 807.4 $ 772.9 4 % % of Revenues 14.1 % 15.4 % 19.2 % 18.7 %

(a) In the three months ended March 31, 2023, amortization expense of $38.3 and $9.9 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, amortization expense of $39.3 and $10.9 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the nine months ended March 31, 2023 , amortization expense of $112.7 and $30.4 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the nine months ended March 31, 2022, amortization expense of $124.7 and $33.9 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. (b) In the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred a credit in restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $(1.3). We incurred a credit in restructuring costs of $(1.3) primarily related to the Transformation Plan due to change in estimate, included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; and zero business structure realignment costs. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, we incurred a credit in restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $(3.7). We incurred a credit in restructuring costs of $(6.8) primarily related to the Transformation Plan, included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; and incurred business structure realignment costs of $3.1 primarily related to the Transformation Plan and certain other programs which was reported in Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. In the nine months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred a credit in restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $(5.0). We incurred a credit in restructuring costs of $(5.4) primarily related to the Transformation Plan, included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; and business structure realignment costs of $0.4 primarily related to the Transformation Plan and certain other programs. This amount includes $0.9 reported in cost of sales, and $(0.5) reported in selling, general and administrative expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. In the nine months ended March 31, 2022, we incurred restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $9.6. We incurred restructuring costs of $1.5 primarily related to the Transformation Plan, included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; and business structure realignment costs of $8.1 primarily related to the Transformation Plan and certain other programs. This amount includes $(0.3) reported in Selling, general and administrative expenses, and $8.4 reported in Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (c) In the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, we incurred zero and $3.3 costs related to acquisition and divestiture activities respectively. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, these costs were primarily associated with the Wella Transaction. In the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, we incurred zero and 14.2 costs related to acquisition and divestiture activities, respectively. In the nine months ended March 31, 2022, these costs were primarily associated with the Wella Transaction. (d) In the three months ended March 31, 2023, adjusted depreciation expense of $28.6 and $30.6 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, adjusted depreciation expense of $32.8 and $36.1 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the nine months ended March 31, 2023, adjusted depreciation expense of $82.9 and $90.8 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the nine months ended March 31, 2022, adjusted depreciation expense of $107.7 and $114.8 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in millions) Income before income taxes (Benefit) Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate Reported Income before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 141.6 $ 29.8 21.0 % $ 54.8 $ 0.5 0.9 % Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (a) 79.2 56.5 Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (c) — (60.7 ) Other adjustments (d) 0.2 0.4 Total Adjustments (b) 79.4 14.8 (3.8 ) 17.0 Adjusted Income before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 221.0 $ 44.6 20.2 % $ 51.0 $ 17.5 34.3 %

The adjusted effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 34.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The differences were primarily due to gains on forward repurchase contracts recognized in the current period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in millions) Income before income taxes (Benefit) Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate Reported Income before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 626.0 $ 138.3 22.1 % $ 707.6 $ 164.5 23.2 % Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (a) 219.0 232.1 Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (c) (210.0 ) (579.0 ) Other adjustments (d) 0.6 (2.5 ) Total Adjustments (b) 9.6 17.2 (349.4 ) (91.0 ) Adjusted Income before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 635.6 $ 155.5 24.5 % $ 358.2 $ 73.5 20.5 %

The adjusted effective tax rate was 24.5% for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 20.5% for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. The differences were primarily due to a benefit of $18.8 in the prior period recognized on the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax assets due to a tax rate increase enacted in the Netherlands.

(a) See a description of adjustments under "Adjusted Operating Income for Continuing Operations." (b) The tax effects of each of the items included in adjusted income are calculated in a manner that results in a corresponding income tax expense/provision for adjusted income. In preparing the calculation, each adjustment to reported income is first analyzed to determine if the adjustment has an income tax consequence. The provision for taxes is then calculated based on the jurisdiction in which the adjusted items are incurred, multiplied by the respective statutory rates and offset by the increase or reversal of any valuation allowances commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (c) The amount represents the realized and unrealized gain recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella. (d) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, this primarily represents adjustments for equity loss from KKW. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, this primarily represents adjustments for equity loss from KKW offset by pension curtailment gains. For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, this primarily represents adjustments for equity loss from KKW. For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, this primarily represents a net gain on the exchange of Series B Preferred Stock closed on October 20, 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net income from Continuing Operations, net of noncontrolling interests $ 108.4 $ 52.9 >100% $ 475.3 $ 536.5 (11 ) % Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (c) (3.3 ) (3.3 ) — % (9.9 ) (195.0 ) 95 % Reported Net income attributable to Continuing Operations $ 105.1 $ 49.6 >100% $ 465.4 $ 341.5 36 % % of Net revenues 8.2 % 4.2 % 11.1 % 8.3 % Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (a) 79.2 56.5 40 % 219.0 232.1 (6 %) Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (d) — (60.7 ) 100 % (210.0 ) (579.0 ) 64 % Adjustments to other (income) expense (e) 0.2 0.4 (50 %) 0.6 (2.5 ) >100% Adjustments to noncontrolling interest expense (b) (1.6 ) (1.8 ) 11 % (5.1 ) (5.3 ) 4 % Change in tax provision due to adjustments to Reported Net income attributable to Continuing Operations (14.8 ) (17.0 ) 13 % (17.2 ) 91.0 Adjustment for deemed Series B Preferred Stock dividends related to the First and Second Exchanges (c) (f) — — N/A — 160.0 (100 %) Adjusted Net income attributable to Continuing Operations $ 168.1 $ 27.0 >100% $ 452.7 $ 237.8 90 % % of Net revenues 13.0 % 2.3 % 10.8 % 5.7 % Per Share Data Adjusted weighted-average common shares Basic 851.6 838.4 848.1 814.8 Diluted (c) (f) 888.9 852.9 885.8 827.5 Adjusted Net income attributable to Continuing Operations per Common Share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.54 $ 0.29 Diluted (c) $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.52 $ 0.29

(a) See a description of adjustments under "Adjusted Operating Income for Continuing Operations." (b) The amounts represent the after-tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments included in Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest based on the relevant noncontrolling interest percentage in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Adjusted Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, shares for the Forward Repurchase Contracts were excluded from the computation of adjusted diluted EPS as Coty is in the position to receive shares from the counterparties and as such their inclusion would be anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we did not reverse the impact of the fair market value (gain) for contracts with the option to settle in shares or cash of ($93.9) and ($100.7), respectively. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, as the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock was dilutive, an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends of $3.3 and $9.9, respectively, was required. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, as the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock was anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we excluded the convertible Series B Preferred Stock from the diluted shares and did not adjust the earnings for the related dividend. (d) The amount represents the realized and unrealized gain recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella. (e) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, this primarily represents adjustments for equity loss from KKW. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, this primarily represents adjustments for equity loss from KKW offset by pension curtailment gains. For the nine months ended March 31, 2023 , this primarily represents adjustments for equity loss from KKW. For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, this primarily represents a net gain on the exchange of Series B Preferred Stock closed on October 20, 2021. (f) For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, this adjustment represents the deemed dividend from the Second Exchange that closed on November 30, 2021 and the deemed dividend from the First Exchange that closed on October 20, 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR COTY INC.

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net income from Coty Inc., net of noncontrolling interests $ 108.4 $ 53.6 >100% $ 475.3 $ 541.0 (12 %) Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (c) (3.3 ) (3.3 ) 0 % (9.9 ) (195.0 ) 95 % Reported Net income attributable to Coty Inc. $ 105.1 $ 50.3 >100% $ 465.4 $ 346.0 35 % % of Net revenues 8.2 % 4.2 % 11.1 % 8.4 % Adjustments to Reported Operating income (a) 79.2 56.5 40 % 219.0 232.1 (6 %) Adjustments to loss on sale of business (g) — (1.3 ) 100 % — (6.1 ) 100 % Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (d) — (60.7 ) 100 % (210.0 ) (579.0 ) 64 % Adjustments to other expense (e) 0.2 0.4 (50 %) 0.6 (2.5 ) >100% Adjustments to noncontrolling interests (b) (1.6 ) (1.8 ) 11 % (5.1 ) (5.3 ) 4 % Change in tax provision due to adjustments to Reported Net income attributable to Coty Inc. (14.8 ) (16.4 ) 10 % (17.2 ) 92.6 Adjustment for deemed Series B Preferred Stock dividends related to the First and Second Exchanges (c)(f) — — N/A — 160.0 (100 %) Adjusted Net income attributable to Coty Inc. $ 168.1 $ 27.0 >100% $ 452.7 $ 237.8 90 % % of Net revenues 13.0 % 2.3 % 10.8 % 5.7 % Per Share Data Adjusted weighted-average common shares Basic 851.6 838.4 848.1 814.8 Diluted (c) 888.9 852.9 885.8 827.5 Adjusted Net income attributable to Coty Inc. per Common Share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.54 $ 0.29 Diluted (c) $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 Adjusted Net income attributable to Coty Inc. includes $156.6 and $167.1 related to net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively. Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.13 and $0.14 related to the net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively.

(a) See a description of adjustments under "Adjusted Operating Income for Coty Inc." (b) The amounts represent the after-tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments included in Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest based on the relevant noncontrolling interest percentage in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Adjusted Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, shares for the Forward Repurchase Contracts were excluded from the computation of adjusted diluted EPS as Coty is in the position to receive shares from the counterparties and as such their inclusion would be anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we did not reverse the impact of the fair market value (gain) for contracts with the option to settle in shares or cash of ($93.9) and ($100.7), respectively. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, as the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock was dilutive, an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends of $3.3 and $9.9, respectively, was required. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, as the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock was anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we excluded the convertible Series B Preferred Stock from the diluted shares and did not adjust the earnings for the related dividend. (d) The amount represents the realized and unrealized gain recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella. (e) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, this primarily represents the loss from equity investment in KKW. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, this primarily represents adjustments for equity loss from KKW offset by pension curtailment gains. For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, this primarily represents the loss from equity investment in KKW. For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, this primarily represents a net gain on the exchange of Series B Preferred Stock closed on October 20, 2021. (f) For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, this adjustment represents the deemed dividend from the Second Exchange that closed on November 30, 2021 and the deemed dividend from the First Exchange that closed on October 20, 2021. (g) This amount reflects certain working capital adjustments related to the sale of the Wella business.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

COTY INC. Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ (124.6 ) $ 24.8 $ 520.8 $ 759.5 Capital expenditures (53.9 ) (47.0 ) (156.0 ) (133.0 ) Free cash flow $ (178.5 ) $ (22.2 ) $ 364.8 $ 626.5

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO ECONOMIC NET DEBT

COTY INC. As of (in millions) March 31, 2023 Total debt $ 4,344.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 245.0 Financial Net debt $ 4,099.0 Less: Value of Wella stake 1,040.0 Economic Net debt $ 3,059.0

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 (in millions) CONTINUING OPERATIONS Adjusted operating income (a) $ 698.8 Add: Adjusted depreciation(b) 241.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 939.8

(a) Adjusted operating income for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 represents the summation of the adjusted operating income for continuing operations for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023. For a reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income for continuing operations for each of those periods, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income for Continuing Operations" for each of those periods. (b) Adjusted depreciation for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 represents depreciation expense for continuing operations for the period, excluding accelerated depreciation.

FINANCIAL NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA

March 31, 2023 Financial Net Debt - Coty Inc. $ 4,099.0 Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing operations 939.8 Financial Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA 4.36

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET REVENUES TO LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET REVENUES

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 vs. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Net Revenue Change Net Revenues Change YoY Reported Basis Constant Currency Impact from Acquisitions and Divestitures and Market Exit from Russia (a) LFL and Core Business Excluding Russia Prestige 10 % 14 % (2) % 16 % Consumer Beauty 6 % 10 % (2) % 12 % Total Continuing Operations 9 % 12 % (3) % 15 %

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 vs. Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 Net Revenue Change Net Revenues Change YoY Reported Basis Constant Currency Impact from Acquisitions and Divestitures and Market Exit from Russia (a) LFL H1 Impact from Russia Exit Core Business Excluding Russia (b) Prestige 1 % 7 % (1) % 8 % (2) % 10 % Consumer Beauty 3 % 9 % (1) % 10 % (1) % 11 % Total Continuing Operations 2 % 8 % (1) % 9 % (1) % 10 %

(a) The Company ceased commercial activities in Russia at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. As a result, there are no revenues from Russia after the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. To maintain comparability, we have excluded the third quarter fiscal 2022 financial contribution of the Russian subsidiary, in calculating the LFL revenue change. (b) Core Business excluding Russia excludes revenues from Russia for the full nine months of fiscal years 2023 and 2022. After the Company's decision to exit Russia, management provided revenue guidance for the core business, after adjusting for the impact of the Russia exit. The Core Business excluding Russia column is intended to help readers bridge the Company's year-to-date performance to our full year revenue guidance.

COTY INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 245.0 $ 233.3 Restricted cash 32.0 30.5 Trade receivables, net 400.8 364.6 Inventories 798.1 661.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 438.6 392.0 Total current assets 1,914.5 1,681.9 Property and equipment, net 697.2 715.5 Goodwill 3,974.4 3,914.7 Other intangible assets, net 3,853.1 3,902.8 Equity investments 1,049.8 842.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 289.6 320.9 Other noncurrent assets 926.9 737.7 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,705.5 $ 12,116.1 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,407.7 $ 1,268.3 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 68.3 23.0 Other current liabilities 1,281.3 1,274.3 Total current liabilities 2,757.3 2,565.6 Long-term debt, net 4,225.0 4,409.1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 254.4 282.2 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,332.3 1,301.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,569.0 8,558.1 CONVERTIBLE SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK 142.4 142.4 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 69.1 69.8 Total Coty Inc. stockholders' equity 3,737.6 3,154.5 Noncontrolling interests 187.4 191.3 Total equity 3,925.0 3,345.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,705.5 $ 12,116.1

COTY INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 487.7 547.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 317.8 389.5 Non-cash lease expense 48.0 55.6 Deferred income taxes 89.3 48.6 Provision (releases) for bad debts (12.8 ) 2.6 Provision for pension and other post-employment benefits 6.9 11.9 Share-based compensation 98.9 164.3 Losses (gains) on disposals of long-term assets, net 4.9 (111.1 ) Gain on sale of business in discontinued operations — (6.1 ) Realized and unrealized gains from equity investments, net (207.2 ) (576.7 ) Other (129.5 ) 16.3 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of acquired companies: Trade receivables (10.5 ) (161.4 ) Inventories (123.9 ) (10.1 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (51.1 ) 23.0 Accounts payable 114.9 137.3 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (9.8 ) 246.4 Operating lease liabilities (47.3 ) (54.8 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (55.5 ) 36.6 Net cash provided by operating activities 520.8 759.5 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (156.0 ) (133.0 ) Proceeds from sale of long-term assets and license terminations 58.3 169.7 Proceeds from contingent consideration from sale of discontinued business — 34.0 Return of capital from equity investments — 210.7 Net cash used in investing activities (97.7 ) 281.4 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from short-term debt, original maturity less than three months — 4.8 Proceeds from revolving loan facilities 1,109.7 444.3 Repayments of revolving loan facilities (1,129.6 ) (1,114.7 ) Proceeds from issuance of other long-term debt — 500.0 Repayments of term loans and other long term debt (194.5 ) (256.1 ) Dividend payment on Class A Common Stock and Class B Preferred Stock (10.4 ) (53.8 ) Net (repayments for) proceeds from foreign currency contracts (139.3 ) (94.1 ) Purchase of remaining mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest — (7.1 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests, redeemable noncontrolling interests and mandatorily redeemable financial instruments (17.4 ) (15.1 ) Payment of deferred financing fees — (39.3 ) All other (16.1 ) (11.6 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (397.6 ) (642.7 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (12.3 ) (8.4 ) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 13.2 389.8 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 263.8 310.4 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period $ 277.0 $ 700.2

