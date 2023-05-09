Latticework Capital Management's American Clinical Research Services Acquires Clinical Site Services and Patient Advertising Guru

American Clinical Research Services ("ACRS"), founded in 2022 to improve the quality of life for millions of Americans through scientific research, today announced the acquisition of Clinical Site Services ("CSSi") and Patient Advertising Guru ("PAG"). The acquisition of the two previously merged companies demonstrates ACRS's focus on inclusive patient centric solutions for clinical development. Both Chris Trizna (CSSi) and Evan Brett (PAG) remain as co-Presidents, joining the ACRS leadership team. ACRS is a portfolio company of Latticework Capital Management, a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry.

"We are excited to add CSSi and PAG's patient recruitment capabilities to our service offering," said Dustin Owen, CEO of ACRS. "The combination of these platforms provide us with solutions to help sponsors and sites find high quality patients for difficult clinical trials. Marrying technology and consumer marketing with boots on the ground local enrollment specialists allows for a multifaceted approach to finding diverse patients to participate in clinical research."

Clinical Site Services has been providing customized, full-service site centric patient recruitment solutions since 2005. CSSi's Local Enrollment Specialists are former study coordinators, located across the globe, that support sites to generate referrals from within the site, their community, advocacy groups, and local medical practitioners.

Patient Advertising Guru is a niche provider of high-performance advertising results since 2012, providing creative development, media buying and referral tracking services. PAG is also the creator of Research Study Rockstar, an industry-leading social media resource for patient recruitment.

"Clinical Site Services and Patient Advertising Guru have always focused on developing patient centric solutions to assist clinical sites in recruiting and enrolling patients quickly," says Chris Trizna, President of CSSi. "ACRS shares our vision of expanding our global services and growing a network of high-quality clinical sites, delivering diverse patients into challenging indications."

Both CCSi and PAG have extensive experience servicing a diverse range of therapeutic areas (30+), including oncology, CNS, metabolic, and women's health, across 50+ countries.

ACRS is actively seeking acquisitions in the clinical research site and patient recruitment space. For more information. please reach out to Dustin Owen (dustin.owen@acrsholdings.com).

About American Clinical Research Services

ACRS was formed in 2022 by Latticework Capital Management with the acquisition of Catalina Research Institute ("CRI). CRI focuses on highly complexity metabolic trials in NASH, NAFLD, and diabetes, along with central nervous system disease. ACRS is focused on inclusive patient centric solutions for clinical development. For more information visit americanclinicalresearchservices.com.

About Latticework Capital Management

Headquartered in Dallas, LCM is a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Latticework leverages its over 100 combined years of healthcare and investing experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies grow and realize their full long-term value. For more information, please visit www.latticeworkcapital.com.

