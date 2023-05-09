Understanding Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market: Advancements, Growth and Competitive Landscape Till 2030

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was accounted for $866.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Takeaways:

The Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases.

The market is highly competitive, with several established players as well as new entrants offering a range of products.

Balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty are the two most common procedures used for treating vertebral compression fractures, and there are devices available for both procedures.

The demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing, which has led to the development of new devices that are less invasive and have shorter recovery times.

North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices, but the market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific due to the increasing elderly population in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By procedure type: Balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty are the two most common procedures used for treating vertebral compression fractures, and there are devices available for both procedures.

By product type: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices can be classified into various product types, such as cement mixers, needles, balloons, and vertebral augmentation systems.

By end-user: The market can also be segmented based on the end-users, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

By geography: The market can be segmented based on geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By type of fracture: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices can be further segmented based on the type of fracture, such as acute or chronic fractures, and based on the location of the fracture in the spine.

By type of material: The devices can also be segmented based on the type of material used, such as polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) or calcium phosphate.

These are just some of the ways in which the Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices market can be segmented, and the actual segmentation may vary depending on the research report and the specific needs of the stakeholders.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America is constituted to have highest market share of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2020, followed by the other sectors. The larger share of the North America region can be attributed to the factors such as ease of availability of the devices and services across developing countries, rise in health awareness among the people. Overall, it is projected that the need for vertebral compression fracture devices in developing and developed regions of North America would rise sharply in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson company)

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Alphatec Spine

Orthovita

VEXIM

Osseon LLC

Benvenue Medical Inc.

It is important to note that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other significant players in the market depending on the specific region or sub-segment of the market.

