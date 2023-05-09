Submit Release
The first meeting of the Business Council of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan was held in Dushanbe

09/05/2023

On May 8, 2023, the first meeting of the Business Council of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan was held in the conference hall of the National Library of Tajikistan.

The delegations of the two countries were headed by the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan D.Rejepov and the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan D.Jumakhonzoda.

The purpose of this event is, first of all, to establish ties between business circles, to expand trade and economic cooperation in priority areas between the public and private sectors of the two countries.

As noted during the speeches, the first meeting of the Business Council of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan is a new opportunity to establish strong partnership contacts between the parties, and also serves to enhance cooperation in all areas of the bilateral agenda.

The participants of the meeting of the Business Council expressed a common opinion on the importance of bringing joint business interaction to a qualitatively new level.

