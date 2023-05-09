Turkmen-Tajik business forum was held in Dushanbe

On the eve of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan, on May 8, 2023, a joint Turkmen-Tajik business forum was held in the conference hall of the National Library of Tajikistan in Dushanbe. The event was opened by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B.Atdaev and Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan U.Usmonzoda.

The forum brought together more than 250 participants - representatives of the public and private sectors of the two countries.

Addressing the participants of the business forum, the heads of delegations of the two countries stressed that, thanks to joint efforts and continuous bilateral visits, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan has reached a high level. The holding of such events contributes to the development of trade and economic cooperation, an increase in export potential, and the strengthening of bilateral economic and investment partnerships.

The guests and participants of the forum were presented with presentations “Socio-economic development of Turkmenistan” and “Investment opportunities of the Republic of Tajikistan”. In this context, the participants were introduced to the investment opportunities of the two states in such promising areas as industry, energy, services, agriculture, logistics, transport and communications.

As a result of the business forum, a number of bilateral negotiations were held between the business circles of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan, and a solid package of documents was also signed. This event has become a kind of impetus for promoting mutually beneficial and effective areas of Turkmen-Tajik cooperation.

On May 9 this year, a delegation of business circles of Turkmenistan, in frames of a visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, will visit large industrial zones located in Dushanbe.