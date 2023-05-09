Joint Exhibition of Export Goods opened in the capital of Tajikistan

09/05/2023

On May 8, 2023, on the eve of the first state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan, a joint exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan began its work in the National Library of Tajikistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda.

During the viewing of the exhibited items, the representatives of the delegations got acquainted with the capabilities of various enterprises of the two countries. The products, goods and services of the leading manufacturers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are widely represented in the food and light industry, the production of confectionery, building materials, mechanical engineering and the chemical industry, the mining industry and the extraction of precious metals, agriculture, tourism, etc.

The exhibition is attended by about 70 institutions and companies of Turkmenistan, including about 50 member companies of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, more than 150 organizations and private enterprises are represented by the Tajik side.