Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,807 in the last 365 days.

Joint Exhibition of Export Goods opened in the capital of Tajikistan

Joint Exhibition of Export Goods opened in the capital of Tajikistan

09/05/2023

117

On May 8, 2023, on the eve of the first state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan, a joint exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan began its work in the National Library of Tajikistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda.

During the viewing of the exhibited items, the representatives of the delegations got acquainted with the capabilities of various enterprises of the two countries. The products, goods and services of the leading manufacturers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are widely represented in the food and light industry, the production of confectionery, building materials, mechanical engineering and the chemical industry, the mining industry and the extraction of precious metals, agriculture, tourism, etc.

The exhibition is attended by about 70 institutions and companies of Turkmenistan, including about 50 member companies of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, more than 150 organizations and private enterprises are represented by the Tajik side.

You just read:

Joint Exhibition of Export Goods opened in the capital of Tajikistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more