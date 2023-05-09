Global Sandwich Panels Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.7% And Projected To Reach $39.16 Billion By 2031

The global sandwich panels market size was valued at $20.21 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $39.16 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandwich panels are a type of panel made out of two layers of material, usually metal, with an insulation material in between. This type of panel is used in a variety of applications including building facades, roofing, partitioning, and cladding. The global sandwich panels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Market Dynamics

The growth in the global sandwich panel market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the construction sector, due to the growing popularity and the use of sandwich panels in the exterior and interior of buildings. The increasing demand for thermal and acoustic insulation in the construction industry has led to the growth of the sandwich panel market. The rising demand for energy efficiency in buildings, due to the growing awareness about the need for energy conservation and the increasing adoption of green building regulations, has further boosted the growth of the sandwich panel market.

Market Segmentation

The global sandwich panel market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into EPS, XPS, PUR/PIR, and Rock Wool. By end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The global sandwich panel market is divided into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for sandwich panels and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The growth in the region is driven by the growing construction industry and the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings in the region. Europe is the second largest market for sandwich panels, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand from the construction sector in countries such as China and India.



Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global sandwich panel market include Kingspan Group plc, Isopan S.p.A., Alubel S.p.A., FALKENBERG S.p.A., and Recticel. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and increasing their presence in the emerging markets to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Conclusion

The global sandwich panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction sector and the growing awareness about energy efficiency and green building regulations. The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and increasing their presence in the emerging markets to gain a competitive edge in the market.

