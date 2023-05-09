Polycarbonate Panels Market Research by Type, Applications, Key Players, Region and Forecast 2030

Reports And Data

The polycarbonate panels market size was relatively larger than that of the previous year & revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023

The market size of polycarbonate panels increased compared to the previous year, and revenue is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for these panels from the construction and transportation industries is driving the market revenue growth. Additionally, the durability and high impact resistance of polycarbonate panels are contributing to the market revenue growth during the forecast period.

One of the main drivers of revenue growth is the preference for polycarbonate panels over traditional materials like glass and acrylics due to the multiple advantages they offer. Furthermore, the lightweight nature of these panels is boosting their popularity in various end-use industries and applications, which is expected to continue driving market revenue growth. Solid polycarbonate panels are in high demand due to their wide range of applications across various industries. Moreover, their easy availability and low cost are expected to increase their demand in developed and developing economies.

However, some factors are hindering the revenue growth of the polycarbonate panels market. These include high raw material costs and the volatile prices of crude oil. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations regarding the production of polycarbonate panels are also expected to somewhat impede market growth.

Polycarbonate Panels Market Segments

The polycarbonate panels market can be segmented by product type, application, end-use industry, and region.

In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into solid polycarbonate and hollow polycarbonate.

When it comes to application, the market can be further segmented into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the market can be divided into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others.

Lastly, the market can also be segmented by region, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil and Rest of LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA).

Polycarbonate Panels Market: Strategic Developments

The polycarbonate panels market has witnessed several strategic developments in recent years, which have influenced the growth and competitive landscape of the market.

Some of the key strategic developments in the market include product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions.

For instance, in February 2021, Palram Industries Ltd. announced the launch of its new line of solid polycarbonate sheets, which are designed to meet the needs of the construction and industrial sectors. This launch is expected to enhance the company's product portfolio and strengthen its market position.

In another example, in September 2020, Sabic announced the acquisition of a 24.99% stake in Clariant AG. This acquisition is expected to enhance Sabic's product portfolio and strengthen its position in the polycarbonate panels market.

Moreover, partnerships and collaborations are also driving the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and RENOVA, Inc. announced a partnership to establish a joint venture company for the production and sale of polycarbonate panels made from recycled plastics. This partnership is expected to cater to the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the market.

Furthermore, expansions are also playing a vital role in the growth of the market. For example, in January 2020, Covestro announced an expansion of its polycarbonate production at its Shanghai site. This expansion is expected to cater to the growing demand for polycarbonate panels in the Asia-Pacific region.

Overall, the strategic developments in the polycarbonate panels market are expected to drive growth, enhance product portfolios, and strengthen the market position of key players in the market.

Polycarbonate Panels Market: Competitive landscape

The global polycarbonate panels market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the market. These companies are constantly engaged in developing new products and expanding their market presence to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the major companies in the global polycarbonate panels market include Makrolon, SABIC, Covestra, Teijin Limited, Palram Industries Ltd., 3A Composites GmbH, and A&C Plastics, Inc.

Makrolon, a subsidiary of Covestra, is a major player in the market and offers a wide range of polycarbonate sheets and panels for various end-use industries. SABIC, another key player in the market, is one of the largest petrochemical companies in the world and offers high-performance polycarbonate sheets and panels for various applications.

