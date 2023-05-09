Diatomaceous Earth Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Analysis to 2030

Reports And Data

The global diatomaceous earth market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 -- Diatomaceous Earth Market Overview:

The size of the global market for diatomaceous earth was strong in 2021 and is projected to continue experiencing a significant revenue compound annual growth rate throughout the forecast period. The product's benefits, including its light weight, high absorptivity, and porosity, make it a desirable choice for applications as an absorbent and filter medium. As the application scope for diatomite filters in portable water treatment and biological filtration expands, it is anticipated to drive revenue growth in the foreseeable future. Additionally, the increasing use of the product as a superior filtration material for beer and other beverages will also have a positive impact on growth in the coming years.

Diatomaceous earth is a powder that originates from diatomite, which is a sedimentary rock consisting of the skeletal remains of single-celled aquatic plants known as diatoms. Over millions of years, as one generation of diatoms is replaced by another, their skeletons accumulate on the sea bed and at the bottom of lakes to form diatomite deposits. The product is extensively used in various applications, including water filtration, food & beverages, and healthcare, among others. With the product's absorbent properties and increasing demand for hygiene-based beauty products, the market is poised to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Diatomaceous Earth Market Segments:

The global Diatomaceous Earth market has been segmented based on material, application, and region. In terms of material, the market has been categorized into anhydrous substance, baked product, and flux calcined. The revenue generated by each segment is presented in USD million for the period 2019-2030.

Based on application, the market has been divided into filter aids, fillers, absorbents, construction materials, and others. The revenue generated by each application segment is presented in USD million for the period 2019-2030.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Within North America, the market has been further divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, the market has been segmented into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, and Rest of Europe. Within Asia-Pacific, the market has been divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, the market has been segmented into Brazil and Rest of Latin America. Lastly, in the Middle East & Africa region, the market has been divided into Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The revenue generated by each region is presented in USD million for the period 2019-2030. The segmentation of the Diatomaceous Earth market based on material, application, and region provides a comprehensive view of the market, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding their business strategies.

Diatomaceous Earth Market: Strategic Developments

The Diatomaceous Earth market has witnessed various strategic developments in recent years. Some of the key players in the market have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in 2021, EP Minerals, LLC announced the acquisition of the diatomaceous earth business of Celite Corporation. This acquisition helped EP Minerals, LLC expand its business and product portfolio, which in turn, helped the company strengthen its position in the market.

In another instance, in 2020, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of a stake in EP Minerals, LLC. This acquisition helped Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. expand its business in the North American market and leverage EP Minerals, LLC's expertise in the diatomaceous earth market.

Additionally, key players in the market have been focusing on developing new products to cater to the growing demand from various end-use industries. For example, in 2019, Imerys S.A. launched a new product named Celite Cynergy, which is a unique diatomaceous earth product designed specifically for beer filtration. This product has been widely adopted by the beer industry due to its superior filtration properties.

Furthermore, partnerships and collaborations between key players in the market have also been observed. For instance, in 2020, Dicalite Management Group and Good Earth Minerals, LLC announced a strategic partnership to develop a new product line of diatomaceous earth and perlite products. This partnership helped both companies to leverage each other's strengths and expertise to develop new products and expand their businesses.

Overall, the strategic developments in the Diatomaceous Earth market are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth, enabling key players to expand their businesses and cater to the growing demand from various end-use industries.

Diatomaceous Earth Market: Competitive landscape

The global diatomaceous earth market is highly competitive, with several major companies operating in the market. Some of the major companies in the market include EP Minerals LLC, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Dicalite Management Group, Imerys S.A, Diatomite SP CJSC, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd, Qingdao Sanxing Diatomite Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Progressive Planet Solutions Inc., and Perma-Guard.

EP Minerals LLC, based in the United States, is one of the leading companies in the diatomaceous earth market. The company offers a wide range of diatomaceous earth products that are used in various applications, including filtration, absorbents, and fillers.

Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, based in Japan, is another major player in the market. The company offers high-quality diatomaceous earth products that are used in various end-use industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and construction.

Dicalite Management Group, based in the United States, is a leading supplier of diatomaceous earth products that are used in various applications, such as filtration, absorbents, and fillers. The company offers a wide range of diatomaceous earth products that are used in several end-use industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, and healthcare.

