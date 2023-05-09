Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, by train this morning for another visit.

Von der Leyen will take part in the Europe Day celebrations, which take place today on the day of the Schuman declaration of 9 May 1950, which was the first step towards the creation of the EU.

“Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended every day,” Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe.”

Find out more

Tweet by Ursula von der Leyen