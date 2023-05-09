South Caucasus: EU to bring together leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed, with EU diplomatic mediation, to meet again on 14 May 2023 for a trilateral meeting in Brussels. The European Union will be represented at the meeting by European Council President Charles Michel, who continues his efforts to advance the EU’s efforts to promote stability in the South Caucasus and normalisation between the two countries.

Their discussions will also be flanked by a meeting together with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, in the margins of the upcoming European Political Community (EPC) summit in Chisinău on 1 June 2023.

The leaders also agreed to continue to hold trilateral meetings in Brussels as often as necessary to address current developments on the ground.

President Michel also expressed his intention to invite the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, and Germany to meet a second time in the margins of the next EPC summit in Granada in October 2023.

