Belarus: Mikalai Klimovich’s death is yet another proof of regime’s complete disregard for peoples’ lives and rights

On 8 May, the European Union issued a statement on the death of political prisoner Mikalai Klimovich in a Belarusian prison last week, saying Brussels learnt of it “with dismay and sadness”.

The statement reminds that Klimovich was sentenced to a year in prison for posting a caricature depicting Alexander Lukashenko on a social network.

“He [Klimovich] had a serious heart condition which was known to the judge and the prosecutor before the sentencing. He is unfortunately just one of many Belarusians who are in prison despite serious health conditions, suffering from lack of access to medication and medical assistance,” says the EU.

According to the EU, the death of Mikalai Klimovich is “yet another proof of the regime’s complete disregard for peoples’ lives and rights”, and demonstrates “a plain disregard of Belarus’ obligations under international law and of the calls by the international community to stop the senseless repression”.

The EU also reiterated its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

