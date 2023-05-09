Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market to Reach $35 Million by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}), Application (Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food), and Geography - Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled ‘ Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}), Application (Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food), and Geography—Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, in terms of value, the Europe haematococcus pluvialis market is projected to reach $35.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 241.44 thousand tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Haematococcus pluvialis is green microalgae and is a rich source of astaxanthin. Haematococcus pluvialis microalga creates astaxanthin to protect itself from stressful environmental conditions. Astaxanthin has powerful antioxidant, anti-cancer, and tyrosinase-inhibiting properties. Astaxanthin has important applications in the nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food, and aquaculture industries.

The Europe haematococcus pluvialis market is segmented by product (astaxanthin ingredients {astaxanthin oleoresin, beadlets, whole biomass powder, water dispersible powder}), astaxanthin bulk finished products {capsules/softgel, tablets}); application (nutraceuticals, aquaculture & animal feed, cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals); and country (Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Sweden, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and the Rest of Europe).

Key Findings in the Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market Study:

Based on product, in 2023, the astaxanthin ingredients segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe haematococcus pluvialis market. The key factors contributing to the large market share of this segment are the growing end-use applications of the astaxanthin ingredients, rising awareness about preventive healthcare & nutraceuticals, rising demand for natural antioxidants, growing cosmetic & personal care markets, and government initiatives to support the aquaculture industry.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising health awareness & food consciousness, growing demand for organic foods, rising use of natural food colors over synthetic, and increasing demand for antioxidants in food & supplements.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. The Europe haematococcus pluvialis market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the Europe haematococcus pluvialis market are E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO., LTD. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China), Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan), Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Aliga Microalgae (Denmark), DAESANG Corporation (Korea), BlueBioTech Group (Germany), Algatechnologies Ltd. (A Part of Solabia Group) (Israel), AstaReal Group (Japan), BEIJING GINGKO GROUP (BGG) (U.S.), FENCHEM (China), PIVEG, Inc. (U.S.), Algamo s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Algalíf Iceland ehf. (Part of Sana Pharma Industries) (Iceland), Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. (Chile), BDI BioLife Science GmbH (Austria), Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea & Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany), Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada), Algicel, Biotecnologia e Investigação, Lda (Portugal), and Astaxa GmbH (Germany).

Browse the In-depth Report on:

Scope of the Report:

Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market—by Product

Astaxanthin Ingredients

Astaxanthin Oleoresin

Beadlets

Whole Biomass Powder

Water-dispersible Powder

Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products

Capsules/Softgels

Tablets





Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market—by Application

Nutraceutical

Aquaculture and Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals





Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market—by Country

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Sweden

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Denmark

Poland

Rest of Europe (RoE)

