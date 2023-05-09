Head-up Display Market Size Worth USD 9.72 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Head-up Display Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Head-up Display Market Size – USD 1.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.4%” — Emergen Research

The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market. Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period.

Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period. Head-up Display Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Conventional HUD, AR-based HUD, Windshield-based HUD, Combined-based HUD), By Component (Software, Video Generator, Projector/Projection Unit), By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Head-up Display Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional HUD

AR-based HUD

Windshield-based HUD

Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Display Unit

Liquid Crystal Display

Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Nematics LCoS Display

Ferroelectric LCoS Display

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Head-up Display Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

AR-based HUD enables vehicles to communicate more information than a traditional dashboard. For example, AR can help indicate how the vehicle interprets the surroundings, senses danger, communicates with other technologies, plans routes, and triggers Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Display unit segment is expected to register largest revenue share during the forecast period. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) delivers benefits of bright vibrant images onscreen, and allows the realization of multi-colors in head-up displays. The high luminescence of head-up displays offer bright raster images.

Automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising concerns regarding safety of driver and passenger is fueling adoption of head-up displays in vehicles.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Head-up Display Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Thank you for reading our report.

