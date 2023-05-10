Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Size is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry By 2027

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Therapeutic respiratory devices market refers to a range of medical devices used to help patients with respiratory disorders breathe more easily. These devices can be used in a variety of clinical settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare.

The global therapeutic respiratory devices market is expected to grow significantly over the next several years, driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, an aging population, and advancements in technology.

Some of the key players in the therapeutic respiratory devices market include companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & CO.KGAA, Invacare Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V.3, ResMed, Smiths Medical., among others.

The types of therapeutic respiratory devices available on the market include nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, ventilators, and inhalers, among others.

Therapeutic respiratory devices are used for a wide range of applications, including the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, and cystic fibrosis. With the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and a growing demand for non-invasive respiratory support, the therapeutic respiratory devices market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲

Due to the COVID – 19 outbreak, majority of healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations have concentrated on diagnostics kits, safety wearables (PPE kits, face shields, masks) and treatment therapies and medication against Novel coronavirus

R&D labs are also focusing on finding a breakthrough vaccine against Novel coronavirus

In addition, the medical professionals are engaged in providing COVID-19 related services, as a result, other healthcare segments have to face negligence

Moreover, people suffering with bronchitis, respiratory conditions are required to take special precautions as bronchitis being one of the conditions listed under COPD and carry a very high predisposition of getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 making the condition worst

Respiratory diseases doesn’t cause COVID-19, however patient prone to respiratory ailments such as COPD, chronic bronchitis would be very sick is if gets infected with SARS-CoV-2 which would possibly lead to fatal outcomes

Hence people with respiratory disorders and related chronic ailments are at increasing risk, which would surge the demand for these respiratory devices due to ongoing pandemic situation

The myriad of factors including growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and chronic ailments with respiratory dysfunction, increasing rate of aging populace and recent technological achievements are the key drivers of market growth for therapeutic respiratory devices. In addition, increasing application of respiratory function regulators such as nebulizers, humidifiers and oxygen concentrators in the emergency healthcare settings would further surge the demand for these devices in the market. Owing to the attributes wide range of applications of these devices in acute as well as chronic patient care, respiratory therapeutic devices are extensively used by physicians for treatment of patients suffering from respiratory ailments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report states that the number of COPD affected patients in the U.S. alone is around 12.7 million adults belonging to age group of 18 years and above. Furthermore, WHO estimates the fatal respiratory diseases like tuberculosis, lung cancer and COPD will account for 20% of deaths in the world by the end of year 2030.

The key players profiled in this report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & CO.KGAA, Invacare Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed and Smiths Medical.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global therapeutic respiratory devices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global therapeutic respiratory devices market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global therapeutic respiratory devices market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global therapeutic respiratory devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

