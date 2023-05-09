Smart Home Appliances Market size to grow by USD 39.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 32% of the global market growth - Technavio
News Provided By
May 09, 2023, 10:05 GMT
You just read:
Smart Home Appliances Market size to grow by USD 39.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 32% of the global market growth - Technavio
News Provided By
May 09, 2023, 10:05 GMT
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
New National Poll Shows Americans Outside of Texas Have a Positive View of the State's Film Industry
AdvoCare Signs Team USA Track & Field Athlete and Gold Medalist Chari Hawkins as Newest Member of Endorsement TeamView All Stories From This Source