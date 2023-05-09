Certiport's IT Specialist Database, Data Analytics, and AI Certification Exams Endorsed by SAS

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced today the endorsement by SAS, the leader in analytics, of Certiport's Information Technology Specialist (IT Specialist) Database, Data Analytics and AI certification examinations.

The IT Specialist program seeks to assist learners in validating the foundational IT skills employers seek, ultimately opening doors for a career in information technology. With 15 exams in its portfolio, the IT Specialist certification helps candidates demonstrate their knowledge in key areas of IT expertise.



The IT Specialist Database certification exam tests candidates on their foundational knowledge of how to design and query relational databases, such as MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle.

The IT Specialist Data Analytics certification exam allows learners to prove introductory knowledge of how to responsibly manipulate, analyze and communicate data analysis findings.

The IT Specialist AI certification exam prepares learners for the professional use of AI by validating their understanding of how AI can be used to solve problems.

"At Certiport, we are dedicated to helping people succeed through certification. Future careers will depend more on advanced technology skills like data analytics and AI. Over the next ten years, demand for artificial intelligence skills is expected to grow by over 40%, and learners who earn a certification can demonstrate their skills on the job. Furthermore, in the 2023 Value of IT Certification Candidate Report, 16% of respondents indicated their intent to earn a certification in AI within the next 12 months," said Craig Bushman, General Manager of Certiport. "We're proud that SAS has endorsed the importance of these certification exams."

"As a global leader in analytics, we know the importance of IT skills and technology. We have our software installed in nearly 80,000 business, government and university sites globally. Our customers depend on information technology professionals, particularly those with database, data analytics and AI skills, and we are working diligently to help train future users in these areas. Programs such as Certiport's IT Specialist certifications help expose learners to these important career roles and support foundational skill development and validation," said Liz Moran, Director of Academic Programs and Certification at SAS.

The IT Specialist certification exams are aligned with Certiport's "Learn, Practice, Certify, Advance" model. Courseware, practice tests and the certification exam are available and offered by Certiport.

To learn more about the IT Specialist certification program, please visit http://www.certiport.com/ITspecialist.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

