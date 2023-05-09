Come Join the Happy Hour Fun at Everygame Poker

Two chances to triple Frequent Player Points

Everygame Poker are always trying to put a smile on the face of their players, and what better way than to do that than with this… a brand new Happy Hour!

From 4pm-7pm and 10pm-1am Eastern between 8th-14th May, you're cordially invited to join the Happy Hour party. Two three-hour sessions to give all players a chance to get in on the action.

So grab yourself a drink. Refresh, relax, reload if you need – and join Everygame Poker for the chance to gain three times the Frequency Player Points (FPPs) on popular poker games. Well, it wouldn't be a Happy Hour without a special offer, would it?!

Load up these poker favourites: Zircon 6max and 9max – or Amethyst 6max and 9max – and Everygame will pour you a triple shot of FPPs. Cheers to that.

And on that sweet note, here's how you can turn your Gold Chips into a Non-Deposit Bonus. Gold Chips are redeemable in $5 increments, with 20 Gold Chips earning $5, 100 turning into $20 and 400 turning into a $100 Bonus – if you have all the necessary Frequent Player Points (FPPs) needed to do so.

FPPs are earned every time that you play real-money poker, at no extra cost. The more you play, the more points you earn. They then accumulate into Gold Chips as above – which can be redeemed to enable free tournament play.

Happy Hour. And Golden Hour. What a week at Everygame Poker!

