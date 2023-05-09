Neighbourly Recognized as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. NBLY ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, was once again recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving a 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. This is the third consecutive year of Neighbourly retaining the Best Managed designation.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in Canadian-owned companies which are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process, and applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

"We are honoured to be once again recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, a designation that reflects our ongoing commitment to providing health care across our nationwide network of patient-focused pharmacies," said Skip Bourdo, Neighbourly's Chief Executive Officer. "Providing our patients and customers with the best possible care and service has been, and remains, our priority. I could not be prouder of our pharmacy teams' work and Neighbourly's exceptional culture."

Neighbourly provides accessible healthcare with a personal touch at its 284 pharmacy locations across Canada. The Company's pharmacies act as the centre of care within their communities, representing an indispensable source of both healthcare delivery and trusted advice for their patients.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"It has become increasingly important for businesses to foster collaborative workplaces where employees are empowered to make valuable contributions to their organizations," said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's Best Managed winners, including Neighbourly Pharmacy, embrace a people-first mentality. By prioritizing employee wellbeing and championing professional development, these companies are harnessing their teams' fullest potential and are in a stronger position to attract the talent needed to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 284 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

