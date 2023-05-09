Melillo Announces New VP of Sales to Support Expansion Goals

Mike Armbrust joins Melillo as Vice President of Sales

SOMERSET, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melillo Consulting, an IT solutions provider that helps organizations power their business through technology, has announced the appointment of Mike Armbrust as the new vice president of Sales, effective April 1, 2023. In his new role, Armbrust will be responsible for driving sales growth and expanding the company's market presence. The appointment comes following the promotion of the firm's previous VP of Sales, Joe Staiber, to the position of chief revenue officer.

Armbrust joins Melillo with extensive experience in business development, IT sales strategy and business transformation. His 25-year career has included senior leadership roles with Cohesity, AHEAD and Advizex, where he amassed a reputation for delivering exceptional results, driving revenue growth, and building high-performing sales teams. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in crafting and executing IT sales strategies have enabled him to build long-standing partnerships with clients and drive business transformation at some of the world's leading organizations.

"I look forward to building out Melillo's presence as we expand our brand," said Armbrust. "By expanding our expertise in emerging technologies across the country, we will be poised to better serve customers as we capitalize on the growing demand for innovative IT solutions. Our goal is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations and position Melillo as a leading IT solutions provider."

"Our culture and our people here at Melillo are the catalyst to the last seven years of record growth," said Staiber. "Adding the talent, pedigree, and relationships that Mike brings to Melillo during this time of expansion will accelerate our growth and customer base significantly. I look forward to another seven years of record-breaking growth with Mike added to my leadership team."

"Mike's appointment as VP of Sales is a strategic move that reinforces Melillo's commitment to delivering exceptional results and accelerating growth through innovative sales strategies," said Scott Dunsire, Melillo CEO. "We are confident that Mike's industry knowledge, expertise, and leadership will be instrumental in expanding our market presence and delivering the IT solutions that meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

As chief revenue officer, Staiber will focus on building out an exceptional leadership team, incorporating data analytics and sales history, to meet the current and future needs of the firm's clients. With a continued finger on the pulse of advancements in IT, including AI, automation, and the newest solutions from the firm's manufacturer partners, he will also ensure the organization stays at the forefront of the industry.

About Melillo

Since 1988, Melillo has been helping organizations power their business through technology. We offer a full range of complete IT solutions that address customers' on-premises, hybrid, and cloud needs, with advanced expertise in infrastructure, development, security, and data management. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other organizations, Melillo helps customers create and execute digital business acceleration strategies that lower costs, boost ROI, minimize risk, and ensure compliance.

