Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report 2023 first quarter results prior to market opening on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call on May 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the results, and the discussion may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM ET

Telephone number:

(844) 481-2868

International telephone number:

(412) 317-1860

Conference ID:

10178339

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 9458560. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on May 16, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-on-may-9-2023-301813753.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

